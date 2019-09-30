Safran : At 2019.09.30

October 4, 2019

MONTHLY STATEMENT

ABOUT THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL

AND THE NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code

Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Total number of Voting Right theorical (1) exercisable (2) September 30, 2019 435,790,557 541,963,311 533,528,194

Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations). For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

