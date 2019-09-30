Log in
Safran : At 2019.09.30

10/04/2019 | 05:52am EDT

October 4, 2019

MONTHLY STATEMENT

ABOUT THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL

AND THE NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code

Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right

theorical (1)

exercisable (2)

September 30, 2019

435,790,557

541,963,311

533,528,194

  1. Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art.223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
  2. For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

SAFRAN

Société Anonyme with a Board of Directors

Share capital: €87.158.111,40

Registered office: 2, Boulevard du Général Martial-Valin, 75015 Paris, France

Registered in Paris under no. 562 082 909

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 09:51:07 UTC
