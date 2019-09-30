Safran : At 2019.09.30

October 4, 2019
MONTHLY STATEMENT
ABOUT THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL
AND THE NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code
Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right
|
theorical (1)
|
exercisable (2)
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
435,790,557
|
541,963,311
|
533,528,194
|
|
|
|
-
Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art.223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
-
For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
SAFRAN
Société Anonyme with a Board of Directors
Share capital: €87.158.111,40
Registered office: 2, Boulevard du Général Martial-Valin, 75015 Paris, France
Registered in Paris under no. 562 082 909
Disclaimer
Safran SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 09:51:07 UTC