Safran : Cabin presents a connected trolley at WTCE

World Travel Catering Expo, Hamburg, 2 April 2019

Safran Cabin introduces SOPHY, a solution to measure the quality of catering operations

Safran Cabin

SOPHY is a universal trolley tag that makes it possible for airlines to measure and further enhance their catering operations throughout the catering process chain.

With a SOPHY tag applied to the trolley door, airlines get access to key information about their catering operations, including handover, cleaning, food quality, stock and maintenance.

The thorough insights in the processes will support airlines in taking the right business decisions to further improve efficiency and reduce costs while enhancing their inflight product offering.

SOPHY is easy to integrate in existing and new trolley fleets, resulting in low implementation efforts. It is designed to operate in demanding conditions that are inherent in daily catering operations. All tags are watertight and temperature resistant, ensuring excellent operation in the aviation industry. SOPHY complies with worldwide regulations.

The mature and tested technology is developed together with Undagrid, a specialist in Internet of Things Solutions for the aviation industry. The company already provides autonomous dynamic asset management at more than 20 airports worldwide.

Norman Jordan, CEO of Safran Cabin says: 'Thanks to the partnership with Undagrid, we will be able to provide valuable insights to our customers, that will allow them to improve their daily operations.'

'The introduction of SOPHY is the result of the cooperation between our two companies. From the initial design-thinking process to the final steps for this market introduction: Safran has shown leadership in future-acting. Their believe in a connected trolley and how to make this a reality, can be seen as an example how new initiatives can be launched in the global aviation industry', said Undagrid CEO Rolf van de Velde.

SOPHY will be presented on the Safran stands at Aircraft Interiors Expo (7B40) and World Travel Catering Expo (4E10) in Hamburg from 2-4 April, 2019.