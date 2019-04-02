Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : Cabin presents a connected trolley at WTCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

World Travel Catering Expo, Hamburg, 2 April 2019

Safran Cabin introduces SOPHY, a solution to measure the quality of catering operations

Safran Cabin

SOPHY is a universal trolley tag that makes it possible for airlines to measure and further enhance their catering operations throughout the catering process chain.

With a SOPHY tag applied to the trolley door, airlines get access to key information about their catering operations, including handover, cleaning, food quality, stock and maintenance.

The thorough insights in the processes will support airlines in taking the right business decisions to further improve efficiency and reduce costs while enhancing their inflight product offering.

SOPHY is easy to integrate in existing and new trolley fleets, resulting in low implementation efforts. It is designed to operate in demanding conditions that are inherent in daily catering operations. All tags are watertight and temperature resistant, ensuring excellent operation in the aviation industry. SOPHY complies with worldwide regulations.

The mature and tested technology is developed together with Undagrid, a specialist in Internet of Things Solutions for the aviation industry. The company already provides autonomous dynamic asset management at more than 20 airports worldwide.

Norman Jordan, CEO of Safran Cabin says: 'Thanks to the partnership with Undagrid, we will be able to provide valuable insights to our customers, that will allow them to improve their daily operations.'

'The introduction of SOPHY is the result of the cooperation between our two companies. From the initial design-thinking process to the final steps for this market introduction: Safran has shown leadership in future-acting. Their believe in a connected trolley and how to make this a reality, can be seen as an example how new initiatives can be launched in the global aviation industry', said Undagrid CEO Rolf van de Velde.

SOPHY will be presented on the Safran stands at Aircraft Interiors Expo (7B40) and World Travel Catering Expo (4E10) in Hamburg from 2-4 April, 2019.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
12:32pSAFRAN : reveals VERSA, a new enhanced generation of herringbone, state-of-the-a..
PU
12:22pSAFRAN : Cabin presents a connected trolley at WTCE
PU
12:22pSAFRAN : JIM Compact, the latest Safran's Handheld multifunction thermal imager ..
PU
04/01SAFRAN : announces the availability of its 2018 Registration Document including ..
PU
04/01SAFRAN : 2018 Registration Document
PU
04/01SAFRAN : VIVA AIR selects CFM to power its new fleet in 3.2 billion order
PU
04/01SAFRAN : Reosc wins fifth contract in a row for ESO's Extremely Large Telescope
AQ
04/01SAFRAN : showcases innovations at Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg
PU
04/01SAUDI BAN ON BOEING MAX FLIGHTS TO C : minister
RE
03/31BOEING : Arab women seeking larger role in ME aviation sector
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 108 M
EBIT 2019 3 330 M
Net income 2019 2 287 M
Debt 2019 3 690 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
P/E ratio 2020 19,40
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 50 403 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN16.89%56 101
TRANSDIGM GROUP36.56%24 015
MTU AERO ENGINES29.42%11 771
HEICO CORP22.44%11 754
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.29.91%9 672
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%7 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About