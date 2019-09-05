Safran : Consolidated balance sheet and income statement 06/30/2019

The Board of Directors' meeting of September 4, 2019 adopted and authorized the publication of Safran's consolidated financial statements and adjusted income statement for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Foreword

To reflect the Group's actual economic performance and enable it to be monitored and benchmarked against competitors, Safran prepares an adjusted income statement in addition to its consolidated financial statements.

Readers are reminded that Safran:

is the result of the May 11, 2005 merger of Sagem and Snecma, accounted for in accordance with IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" in its consolidated financial statements;

recognizes, as of July 1, 2005, all changes in the fair value of its foreign currency derivatives in "Financial income (loss)", in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 9 applicable to transactions not qualifying for hedge accounting (see section 3.1, Note 1.f of the 2018 Registration Document).

Accordingly, Safran's consolidated income statement has been adjusted for the impact of:

purchase price allocations with respect to business combinations. Since 2005, this restatement concerns the amortization charged against intangible assets relating to aircraft programs remeasured at the time of the Sagem-Snecma merger. With effect from the first-half 2010 interim financial statements, the Group decided to restate:

the impact of purchase price allocations for business combinations, particularly amortization and depreciation charged against intangible assets and property, plant and equipment recognized or remeasured at the time of the transaction and amortized or depreciated over extended periods due to the length of the Group's business cycles, and the impact of remeasuring inventories, as well as gains on remeasuring any previously held equity interests in the event of step acquisitions or asset contributions to joint ventures;



Safran has also applied these restatements to the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace with effect from 2018.

the mark-to-market of foreign currency derivatives, in order to better reflect the economic substance of the Group's overall foreign currency risk hedging strategy:

revenue net of purchases denominated in foreign currencies is measured using the effective hedged rate, i.e., including the costs of the hedging strategy, all mark-to-market changes on instruments hedging future cash flows are neutralized.



The resulting changes in deferred tax have also been adjusted.

