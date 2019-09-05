Safran : Consolidated balance sheet and income statement 06/30/2019

|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
Foreword................................................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
Comparative adjusted interim consolidated income statement and segment information..........................
|
6
|
Safran Group condensed interim consolidated financial statements...........................................................
|
11
|
Consolidated income statement .......................................................................................................................
|
12
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .......................................................................................
|
13
|
Consolidated balance sheet ..............................................................................................................................
|
15
|
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ........................................................................
|
16
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows .............................................................................................................
|
17
|
Notes to the Safran Group condensed interim consolidated financial statements.....................................
|
18
|
Note 1 - Accounting policies .............................................................................................................................
|
19
|
Note 2 - Main sources of estimates ..................................................................................................................
|
21
|
Note 3 - Change in accounting policy ...............................................................................................................
|
25
|
Note 4 - Scope of consolidation........................................................................................................................
|
28
|
Note 5 - Segment information ...........................................................................................................................
|
31
|
Note 6 - Revenue..............................................................................................................................................
|
33
|
Note 7 - Breakdown of the other main components of profit from operations ..................................................
|
34
|
Note 8 - Financial income (loss) .......................................................................................................................
|
36
|
Note 9 - Income tax...........................................................................................................................................
|
36
|
Note 10 - Earnings per share............................................................................................................................
|
37
|
Note 11 - Goodwill ............................................................................................................................................
|
37
|
Note 12 - Intangible assets ...............................................................................................................................
|
38
|
Note 13 - Property, plant and equipment..........................................................................................................
|
39
|
Note 14 - Leases...............................................................................................................................................
|
40
|
Note 15 - Current and non-current financial assets..........................................................................................
|
41
|
Note 16 - Investments in equity-accounted companies....................................................................................
|
42
|
Note 17 - Cash and cash equivalents...............................................................................................................
|
44
|
Note 18 - Consolidated shareholders' equity....................................................................................................
|
45
|
Note 19 - Provisions..........................................................................................................................................
|
47
|
Note 20 - Borrowings subject to specific conditions .........................................................................................
|
48
|
Note 21 - Interest-bearing financial liabilities ....................................................................................................
|
49
|
Note 22 - Other current and non-current financial liabilities .............................................................................
|
53
|
Note 23 - Management of market risks and derivatives ...................................................................................
|
54
|
Note 24 - Related parties ..................................................................................................................................
|
57
|
Note 25 - Off-balance sheet commitments and contingent liabilities................................................................
|
58
|
Note 26 - Disputes and litigation.......................................................................................................................
|
61
|
Note 27 - Subsequent events ...........................................................................................................................
|
61