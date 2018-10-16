Safran Engine to Power Up to 150 Aircraft Bought by Textron and Netjets

Log in
10/16/2018 | 09:16am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

French aerospace and defense company Safran said late Monday that Textron Textron Aviation and Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKA) NetJets Inc. have agreed to buy up to 150 Cessna Citation Hemisphere business aircrafts that use Safran's Silvercrest engine.

The Silvercrest engine is the only existing engine to have been purpose-designed for the large-cabin premium business jet segment, Safran said.

"We are thrilled with this joint announcement by two world leaders in the business jet market, a formidable springboard for the commercial success of the Hemisphere platform and the Silvercrest engine," said Olivier Andries, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Aircraft Engines.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 591 M
EBIT 2018 2 803 M
Net income 2018 1 902 M
Debt 2018 3 688 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 22,38
P/E ratio 2019 19,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 44 831 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 116 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Patrick Gandil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN25.13%51 867
TRANSDIGM GROUP19.25%16 901
MTU AERO ENGINES13.12%10 548
HEICO CORP38.27%9 733
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-4.56%8 848
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%5 995
