Safran Engine to Power Up to 150 Aircraft Bought by Textron and Netjets

By Donato Paolo Mancini



French aerospace and defense company Safran said late Monday that Textron Textron Aviation and Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKA) NetJets Inc. have agreed to buy up to 150 Cessna Citation Hemisphere business aircrafts that use Safran's Silvercrest engine.

The Silvercrest engine is the only existing engine to have been purpose-designed for the large-cabin premium business jet segment, Safran said.

"We are thrilled with this joint announcement by two world leaders in the business jet market, a formidable springboard for the commercial success of the Hemisphere platform and the Silvercrest engine," said Olivier Andries, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Aircraft Engines.

