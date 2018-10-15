Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN (SAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Safran : France's Safran improves Silvercrest engine design - executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Safran has improved the design of its Silvercrest engine to prevent a repeat of factory delays and plans further testing in the second quarter of next year to confirm the breakthrough, the head of its engines division told Reuters on Monday.

Safran has suffered delays and penalties over the small new engine, but won a vital reprieve on Monday when business jet operator NetJets agreed to buy up to 150 future Cessna Citation Hemisphere jets powered by the French-designed powerplant.

"NetJets is the market leader and gives a great deal of credibility to the aircraft and the engine," Olivier Andries, chief executive of Safran Aircraft Engines, told Reuters.

Development of the already-delayed engine was thrown off course last year when Safran reported a problem with a compressor during certain types of high-altitude test-flying, prompting one planemaker to cancel plans to use the engine.

But NetJets and Cessna parent Textron, the sole planemaker still committed to the engine, reviewed the programme in France last week and announced the major launch order at the world's largest business jet expo in Florida on Monday.

Safran has started producing redesigned parts and will start assembling them in early 2019, followed by ground tests during the second quarter to ensure the solution is working.

"We are very confident in the new high-pressure compressor, and the second-quarter tests will allow us to confirm that," Andries said in a telephone interview.

He declined to say when the Silvercrest engine would be certified since Textron wanted to keep this under wraps.

Amid fierce rivalry to enter a rebounding market for luxury jets, experts say rival planemakers can work out details of the entry into service of a plane from engine certification details.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Grant McCool and Leslie Adler)

By Tim Hepher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAFRAN -1.19% 107.5 Real-time Quote.26.64%
TEXTRON 1.14% 65.81 Delayed Quote.14.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
10/15SAFRAN : France's Safran improves Silvercrest engine design - executive
RE
10/15FRANCE'S SAFRAN IMPROVES SILVERCREST : executive
RE
10/15Textron, NetJets strike deal for more than 300 Cessna planes
RE
10/15SAFRAN : is proud to power the Cessna Citation Hemisphere® for NetJets
PU
10/15ALSTOM : A new Centre of Excellence in Toulouse is dedicated to rail electrical ..
AQ
10/13ALSTOM : IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence dedicated to rail elec..
AQ
10/12Safran, Alstom, IGE + XAO Create Rail-Electrical Systems Development Centre
DJ
10/11Safran CEO sees limited room for rival engines on new Boeing jet
RE
10/11SAFRAN : inaugurates a new nacelle integration plant for the Airbus A320neo in H..
PU
10/11Safran CEO holds off on Airbus jet output talk to Q1 2019
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Hurricane Michael Roars Into The Florida Panhandle (Wall Street Breakfast Pod.. 
10/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Florida Braces For Hurricane Michael 
10/08OAKMARK INTERNATIONAL FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
10/04Boeing-backed hybrid plane startup picks engine supplier 
10/01United Tech OK to buy Rockwell Collins, must sell two aerospace businesses 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 591 M
EBIT 2018 2 803 M
Net income 2018 1 902 M
Debt 2018 3 688 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 22,65
P/E ratio 2019 19,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 45 373 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 116 €
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Patrick Gandil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN26.64%52 444
TRANSDIGM GROUP17.76%16 901
MTU AERO ENGINES17.47%10 548
HEICO CORP38.27%9 733
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-3.91%8 848
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%5 995
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.