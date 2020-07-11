Log in
SAFRAN    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Safran : French aerospace firm Safran to build new Mexico factory - Mexican foreign minister

07/11/2020 | 12:07pm EDT
The Safran company logo is pictured at the company's logistic area in Colomiers near Toulouse

France's Safran, the world's third-largest aerospace supplier, has began building a new factory in the northern Mexican border state of Chihuahua, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday.

Ebrard said on Twitter that he was informed on July 1 that Safran "begins construction of a plant in Chihuahua to manufacture the interiors of Boeing passenger planes, employing more than 800 people!"

Safran, which has two plants in the Mexican industrial city of Queretaro, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Safran in May announced it had laid off 3,000 employees in Mexico amid an unprecedented crisis in the aerospace industry stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.98% 178.44 Delayed Quote.-46.81%
SAFRAN 0.73% 88.92 Real-time Quote.-35.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 341 M 19 589 M 19 589 M
Net income 2020 1 057 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net Debt 2020 3 838 M 4 336 M 4 336 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 37 763 M 42 723 M 42 657 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 91 610
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 92,32 €
Last Close Price 88,92 €
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN-35.40%42 723
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-24.84%22 758
HEICO CORPORATION-16.92%11 338
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-39.87%9 155
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.39.99%9 069
CHINA AVIC AVIONICS EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.13.06%4 023
