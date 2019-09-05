Safran : Half-year 2019 results

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran
Disclaimer
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to Safran, which do not refer to historical facts but refer to expectations based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those included in such statements. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, synergies, value accretions, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to Safran, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Safran's control. Therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive, tax or regulatory environment; the risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize estimated cost savings and synergies; Safran's ability to successfully implement and complete its plans and strategies and to meet its targets; the benefits from Safran's plans and strategies being less than anticipated; and the risks described in the registration document (document de référence). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Safran does not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This document contains supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not directly reflected in the Group's financial statements as prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies
1
H1 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
Philippe PETITCOLIN - CEO
H1 2019 overview
Operations
Strong sales organic growth
CFM56-LEAP transition on track. New orders and commitments for more than 1,150 LEAP engines, along with long-term services agreement, announced during 2019 Paris Air Show
Reorganization of the Equipment businesses, reflecting ex-Zodiac Aerospace integration
Finance
Significant increase in profitability across all divisions
2019 outlook raised for revenue and recurring operating income. Updated FCF conversion rate based on an assumption of return to service for Boeing 737MAX in Q4
New strategic partnerships
Safran and MTU Aero Engines join forces for the next-generation European fighter engine
Daher, Airbus and Safran team-up to develop EcoPulseTM, a distributed hybrid propulsion aircraft demonstrator
LEAP-1A at Paris Air Show
Next-generation European fighter
H1 2019 financial highlights
Adjusted revenue(1) growth of 27.3%
Strong organic growth of 14.2%
Adjusted recurring operating income(1) growth of 35.9%
Strong free cash flow generation
at €1,177M
12,102
9,506 +27.3%
+14.2%
org
(€M)
1,883
1,386 +35.9%
+34.6%
org
(€M)
(1) See slide 14
for bridge with
consolidated
820
(€M)
1,177
+43.5%
H1 18
H1 19
Adjusted net profit(1) (group share)
1,353
+45.2%
932
(€M)
H1 18
H1 19
Basic earnings per share (group share)
3.13
2.17 +44.2%
(€)
figures
To be noted:
Safran H1 2018
earnings includes
four months of
earnings from
Aerosystems and
Aircraft Interiors
H1 18
H1 19
Net debt position
(€M)
(3,269)
(3,798)
(3,970)
12/31/2018
1/1/2019
06/30/2019
(incl. IFRS16)
H1 18
H1 19
H1 18
H1 19
