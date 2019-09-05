Safran : Half-year 2019 results

H1 2019 overview

Operations

Strong sales organic growth

CFM56-LEAP transition on track. New orders and commitments for more than 1,150 LEAP engines, along with long-term services agreement, announced during 2019 Paris Air Show

Reorganization of the Equipment businesses, reflecting ex-Zodiac Aerospace integration

Finance

Significant increase in profitability across all divisions

2019 outlook raised for revenue and recurring operating income. Updated FCF conversion rate based on an assumption of return to service for Boeing 737MAX in Q4

New strategic partnerships

Safran and MTU Aero Engines join forces for the next-generation European fighter engine

Daher, Airbus and Safran team-up to develop EcoPulseTM, a distributed hybrid propulsion aircraft demonstrator

