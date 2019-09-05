Log in
SAFRAN

(SAF)
Safran : Half-year 2019 results

09/05/2019

FIRST-HALF 2019 EARNINGS

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

Disclaimer

  • FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
    This document contains forward-looking statements relating to Safran, which do not refer to historical facts but refer to expectations based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those included in such statements. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, synergies, value accretions, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to Safran, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Safran's control. Therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive, tax or regulatory environment; the risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize estimated cost savings and synergies; Safran's ability to successfully implement and complete its plans and strategies and to meet its targets; the benefits from Safran's plans and strategies being less than anticipated; and the risks described in the registration document (document de référence). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Safran does not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.
  • USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
    This document contains supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not directly reflected in the Group's financial statements as prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies

Safran / H1 2019 earnings / September 5, 2019

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

1

H1 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Philippe PETITCOLIN - CEO

Safran / H1 2019 earnings / September 5, 2019

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

H1 2019 overview

Operations

Strong sales organic growth

CFM56-LEAP transition on track. New orders and commitments for more than 1,150 LEAP engines, along with long-term services agreement, announced during 2019 Paris Air Show

Reorganization of the Equipment businesses, reflecting ex-Zodiac Aerospace integration

Finance

Significant increase in profitability across all divisions

2019 outlook raised for revenue and recurring operating income. Updated FCF conversion rate based on an assumption of return to service for Boeing 737MAX in Q4

New strategic partnerships

Safran and MTU Aero Engines join forces for the next-generation European fighter engine

Daher, Airbus and Safran team-up to develop EcoPulseTM, a distributed hybrid propulsion aircraft demonstrator

Safran / H1 2019 earnings / September 5, 2019

LEAP-1A at Paris Air Show

Next-generation European fighter

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

H1 2019 financial highlights

Adjusted revenue(1) growth of 27.3%

Strong organic growth of 14.2%

Adjusted recurring operating income(1) growth of 35.9%

Strong free cash flow generation

at €1,177M

12,102

9,506 +27.3%

+14.2%

org

(€M)

1,883

1,386 +35.9%

+34.6%

org

(€M)

(1) See slide 14

for bridge with

consolidated

820

(€M)

1,177

+43.5%

H1 18

H1 19

Adjusted net profit(1) (group share)

1,353

+45.2%

932

(€M)

H1 18

H1 19

Basic earnings per share (group share)

3.13

2.17 +44.2%

(€)

figures

To be noted:

Safran H1 2018

earnings includes

four months of

earnings from

Aerosystems and

Aircraft Interiors

H1 18

H1 19

Net debt position

(€M)

(3,269)

(3,798)

(3,970)

12/31/2018

1/1/2019

06/30/2019

(incl. IFRS16)

H1 18

H1 19

H1 18

H1 19

Safran / H1 2019 earnings / September 5, 2019

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:21:09 UTC
