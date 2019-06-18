Log in
SAFRAN

(SAF)
Safran : Michelin and Safran announce successful flight tests of the first connected aircraft tire on a Dassault Falcon 2000S

06/18/2019 | 11:04am EDT

Le Bourget-Paris Air Show, June 18, 2019

Michelin and Safran Landing Systems have announced the successful flight tests of the first connected aircraft tire, PresSense, on June 13 at the Istres air base in southern France, using a Dassault Aviation Falcon 2000S.

A joint effort by Michelin and Safran Landing Systems, PresSense is a wireless solution for aircraft tires, designed to facilitate maintenance operations for airlines. An electronic sensor measures tire pressure and transmits this data wirelessly. There is no need for technicians to take readings from the tire, because of the system's wireless connection to a data base. All pressure readings are saved and can be easily consulted via a Web interface, for maximum traceability. This process is much simpler than traditional checks, which require technicians using a pressure gauge on the tire valve.

After successful ground tests in January 2019, which validated wireless tire pressure readings for different aircraft configurations, PresSense has just undergone successful initial flight tests on a Falcon 2000S. Carried out under real conditions, these tests prove the validity of the technology developed jointly by Michelin and Safran Landing Systems. The next step will be flight tests on different aircraft at the end of 2019 and in early 2020.

Jean-Paul Alary, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Landing Systems, said: 'This partnership brings together two world leaders from different markets, namely tires and aircraft systems. Our two companies share the same values and the same passion for innovation. With this program we wanted to pool our talents and skills to accelerate the development and time to market of an innovative digital solution that delivers exceptional value to our customers.'

Frank Moreau, Senior Vice President, Aircraft Business Line at Michelin, added, 'Tires are a major factor in aircraft safety during takeoffs and landing. With PresSense, we can guarantee the right pressure with shorter measurements times, under any circumstances and at any airport or in different theaters of operation, for civil or military applications. The continuous improvement of safety is a critical part of Michelin's approach to sustainable mobility. The first flight of a connected tire is a milestone in our history, and we are proud to have shared this moment with our partner, Safran.'

These flight tests mark the latest phase in the development of PresSense by Michelin and Safran Landing Systems and pave the way for an entry into service towards 2020.

Michelin

Safran SA published this content on 18 June 2019
