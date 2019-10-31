Safran : Q3 2019 revenue

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran
Civil aftermarket (expressed in USD): This non-accounting indicator (non-audited) comprises spares and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) revenue for all civil aircraft engines for Safran Aircraft Engines and its subsidiaries and reflects the Group's performance in civil aircraft engines aftermarket compared to the market.
Q3 AND 9M 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Philippe PETITCOLIN - CEO
Revenue highlights
Q3 revenue (€M)
6,095
5,348
+14.0%
+9.8%
org
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Q3 & 9m revenues
9m revenue (€M)
18,197
14,854
+22.5%
+12.6%
org
9m 2018
9m 2019
Reported revenues up including positive currency (EUR/USD average spot rate) impacts
Organic growth supported by a strong momentum in all divisions
On track to meet 2019 revenue outlook
CFM56-LEAP transition update
LEAP: on-going commercial success
1,717 orders and commitments logged in 9m 2019
Total backlog (orders and commitments) of 15,778 engines at September 30, 2019
63% market share on A320neo family at September 30, 2019
LEAP production ramp-up
1,316 LEAP delivered in 9m 2019 compared to 741 engines in 9m 2018, of which 455 in Q3 2019
LEAP-1A:52 airlines are operating 514 aircraft powered by LEAP-1A engines totaling over 4 million flight hours so far
LEAP-1B:54 airlines were operating 389 aircraft powered by LEAP-1B engines totaling over 1.7 million flight hours
CFM56 engines continue to ramp down as planned
327 units delivered in 9m 2019 compared with 834 in 9m 2018, of which 69 in Q3 2019
Targeting +350 CFM56 in 2019
LEAP « Pulse line »
2016
2017
2018
2019
500
400
300
200
100
0
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3
LEAP ramp-up (deliveries)
