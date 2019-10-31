Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/31 02:38:12 am
143.75 EUR   +0.67%
02:27aSAFRAN : 3Q Revenue Rose, Backs 2019 View
DJ
02:23aSAFRAN : Continued momentum in Q3 2019 - On track to meet 2019 outlook
PU
02:23aSAFRAN : Q3 2019 revenue
PU
Safran : Q3 2019 revenue

10/31/2019 | 02:23am EDT

THIRD-QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2019

REVENUE

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

Disclaimer

  • FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
    This document contains forward-looking statements relating to Safran, which do not refer to historical facts but refer to expectations based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those included in such statements. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, synergies, value accretions, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to Safran, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Safran's control. Therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive, tax or regulatory environment; the risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize estimated cost savings and synergies; Safran's ability to successfully implement and complete its plans and strategies and to meet its targets; the benefits from Safran's plans and strategies being less than anticipated; and the risks described in the registration document (document de référence). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Safran does not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.
  • USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
    This document contains supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not directly reflected in the Group's financial statements as prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies.
  • DEFINITION
    Civil aftermarket (expressed in USD): This non-accounting indicator (non-audited) comprises spares and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) revenue for all civil aircraft engines for Safran Aircraft Engines and its subsidiaries and reflects the Group's performance in civil aircraft engines aftermarket compared to the market.

2 Safran / Q3 2019 revenue / October 31, 2019

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

1

Q3 AND 9M 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Philippe PETITCOLIN - CEO

3 Safran / Q3 2019 revenue / October 31, 2019

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

Revenue highlights

Q3 revenue (€M)

6,095

5,348

+14.0%

+9.8%

org

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

Q3 & 9m revenues

9m revenue (€M)

18,197

14,854

+22.5%

+12.6%

org

9m 2018

9m 2019

  • Reported revenues up including positive currency (EUR/USD average spot rate) impacts
  • Organic growth supported by a strong momentum in all divisions

On track to meet 2019 revenue outlook

4 Safran / Q3 2019 revenue / October 31, 2019

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

CFM56-LEAP transition update

LEAP: on-going commercial success

  • 1,717 orders and commitments logged in 9m 2019
  • Total backlog (orders and commitments) of 15,778 engines at September 30, 2019
  • 63% market share on A320neo family at September 30, 2019

LEAP production ramp-up

  • 1,316 LEAP delivered in 9m 2019 compared to 741 engines in 9m 2018, of which 455 in Q3 2019
  • LEAP-1A:52 airlines are operating 514 aircraft powered by LEAP-1A engines totaling over 4 million flight hours so far
  • LEAP-1B:54 airlines were operating 389 aircraft powered by LEAP-1B engines totaling over 1.7 million flight hours

CFM56 engines continue to ramp down as planned

  • 327 units delivered in 9m 2019 compared with 834 in 9m 2018, of which 69 in Q3 2019
  • Targeting +350 CFM56 in 2019

5 Safran / Q3 2019 revenue / October 31, 2019

LEAP « Pulse line »

2016

2017

2018

2019

500

400

300

200

100

0

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3

LEAP ramp-up (deliveries)

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:21:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 375 M
EBIT 2019 3 661 M
Net income 2019 2 543 M
Debt 2019 4 010 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 61 501 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 143,30  €
Last Close Price 142,80  €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN35.48%68 403
TRANSDIGM GROUP54.67%28 074
HEICO CORPORATION56.52%14 054
MTU AERO ENGINES AG49.43%13 612
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.8.24%8 076
MEGGITT PLC31.47%6 155
