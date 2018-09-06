Log in
Safran : Raises 2018 Outlook After Improved 1st Half Operating Performance

09/06/2018 | 07:21am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Safran SA (SAF.FR) on Thursday raised its 2018 outlook after posting a sharp rise in first-half operating income and revenue.

Adjusted recurring operating income at the French aerospace company rose 33% to 1.39 billion euros ($1.61 billion) from EUR1.05 billion a year earlier, supported by the consolidation of Zodiac Aerospace and a higher margin.

Adjusted revenue rose 24% to EUR9.51 billion, while adjusted net profit fell to EUR932 million from EUR1.49 billion the year prior. Safran said about half of last year's figure came from discontinued operations.

The company raised its 2018 guidance after it said that it expects strong momentum in the propulsion, aircraft equipment and defense businesses to continue in the second half.

Excluding the contribution of Zodiac, the company now expects adjusted revenue to grow organically between 7% and 9%, from a previous forecast of the top end of a 2%-4% range.

Adjusted recurring operating income should grow about 20%, from a previous forecast of the upper end of a 7%-10% range, Safran said.

The company also confirmed its objective to deliver about 1100 LEAP engines this year.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

