Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Safran : Sees Adjusted Revenue Falling by a Third in 2020 After 1st Half Coronavirus Hit

07/30/2020 | 01:29am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Safran said Thursday that adjusted revenue for the year should decrease by roughly a third after adjusted profit more than halved in the first six months of the year.

The French aerospace-and-defense company said adjusted net profit for the period fell to 501 million euros ($590.8 million) from EUR1.35 billion a year earlier. Not adjusted to currency hedging and other items, Safran booked a net loss of EUR340 million, the company said.

Adjusted revenue fell by 29% organically to EUR8.77 billion, it said.

Safran generated a free cash flow of EUR901 million during its first half.

The company set new guidance for the year, assuming a gradual recovery in air traffic and despite considerable uncertainties. It now expects adjusted revenue to decrease by roughly 35%, while recurring operating margin could come around 10% of sales. Safran expects a positive free cash flow in its second quarter.

Safran is targeting the delivery of roughly 800 LEAP engines in 2020.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 16 557 M 19 496 M 19 496 M
Net income 2020 966 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net Debt 2020 3 736 M 4 399 M 4 399 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 38 519 M 45 332 M 45 356 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 91 610
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 92,52 €
Last Close Price 90,70 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN-34.11%45 332
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-22.61%23 086
HEICO CORPORATION-16.02%11 180
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.46.76%9 333
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-41.95%9 142
CHINA AVIC AVIONICS EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.25.00%4 430
