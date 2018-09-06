Safran : Shares Rise After Strong 1st Half Results, Guidance Hike

By Alberto Delclaux



Shares in Safran SA (SAF.FR) rose by more than 6% on Thursday after the French aircraft-engine manufacturer posted strong first-half results and raised its guidance for 2018.

Adjusted recurring operating income for the six-month period ended June 30 rose 33% to 1.39 billion euros ($1.61 billion), while adjusted revenue increased 24% to EUR9.51 billion, with both figures supported by the consolidation of Zodiac Aerospace.

The operating result also benefited from better margins in the propulsion, aircraft equipment and defense businesses. Safran said it expects strong momentum in the three units to continue in the second half, leading it to raise its outlook for 2018.

Excluding the contribution from Zodiac, the company now expects adjusted revenue to grow organically between 7% and 9%, from a previous forecast of the top end of a 2%-4% range. Adjusted recurring income should grow about 20%, from a previous forecast of the upper end of a 7%-10% range, Safran said.

The company said it expects free cash flow to be "comfortably" above 50% of adjusted recurring operating income.

Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said in a note after the release of the results that this will "most likely be Safran's day in the sun."

"Today's increase in FY18 FCF guidance is undeniably good news, if it does not reflect a higher receivables sold," he said.

At 0824 GMT, shares were up 6.2% at EUR115.85.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com