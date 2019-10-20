Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : Star French banker Pigasse resigns from Lazard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 05:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: French Businessman and Lazard France CEO Matthieu Pigasse poses during an interview with Reuters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French banker Matthieu Pigasse is to leave Lazard after 17 years to pursue a new entrepreneurial project, an exit that will see the firm lose one of its biggest rainmakers.

By Gwénaëlle Barzic

For Lazard, Pigasse has led the world's largest sovereign debt restructurings in Greece, Argentina and Ukraine, as well as multi-billion mergers such as those between Unibail-Rodamco and Westfield, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, Safran and Zodiac.

"I am excited to begin my next chapter beyond investment banking in a new entrepreneurial project," Lazard cited Pigasse as saying.

Pigasse has been reflecting on his future for about eight months, a source close to the banker said, adding that he took the decision only in the last few days. Lazard did not want to let him go, the source said, but Pigasse needed a new challenge.

His departure follows rumours about the future of the flamboyant 51-year-old Pigasse, a punk rock aficionado who has deep relationships with members of the French establishment.

Reuters reported earlier this month that he had talked to several U.S. boutique investment banks.

In May this year, Lazard announced a reshuffle of its senior leadership, with Pigasse named global head of banking and deputy CEO of financial advisory, while also retaining his job as chairman and chief executive of Lazard France.

Lazard CEO Kenneth Jacobs said at the time that Pigasse was "central to our success in France and elsewhere" and that his new focus would be to help the firm's new CEO of financial advisory, Peter Orszag, win more business globally.

"It was not my decision, it was Matthieu's decision (to resign)," Jacobs, who is in Paris, told Reuters on Sunday in a statement sent via a Lazard spokesperson.

Pigasse is well-known in Paris business and media circles due to his shareholding in newspaper Le Monde and business interests in Radio Nova and Les Inrockuptibles cultural magazine.

He joined Lazard as a managing director in 2002, becoming its youngest ever partner.

The bank said it would announce a new leadership team in France shortly.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Daniel Wallis)

By GwÃ©naÃ«lle Barzic
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAFRAN 0.32% 140.85 Real-time Quote.33.63%
SANOFI -1.10% 82.8 Real-time Quote.9.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
05:28pSAFRAN : Star French banker Pigasse resigns from Lazard
RE
10/17CFM International Finalizes Order for 26 LEAP Engines With Vistara
DJ
10/10SAFRAN : launches construction on a new research and development centre in Valen..
AQ
10/10SAFRAN : Arrius engines mark 10 million flight hours
PU
10/09SAFRAN : Canada Roadshow
PU
10/09SAFRAN : Lockheed Martin Australia awards $37m contract to Safran to provide key..
AQ
10/08SAFRAN : Lockheed Martin Australia awards $37m contract to Safran to provide key..
PU
10/04SAFRAN : First time SAFRAN's EuroFlir 410 integrated on Diamond's Special Missio..
AQ
10/04SAFRAN : At 2019.09.30
PU
10/03SAFRAN : Air france chooses new, more spacious luggage compartments by safran to..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 362 M
EBIT 2019 3 661 M
Net income 2019 2 543 M
Debt 2019 4 004 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,65x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 60 661 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 143,50  €
Last Close Price 140,85  €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN33.63%67 574
TRANSDIGM GROUP54.85%28 106
MTU AERO ENGINES AG52.71%13 947
HEICO CORPORATION53.59%13 835
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.10.18%8 220
MEGGITT PLC25.22%5 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group