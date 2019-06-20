Safran : Three Safran companies receive Awards for in-service support from Airbus

Paris Air Show, Le Bourget, June 20, 2019

Safran today received three top honors from Airbus that acknowledges the company's excellence in customer support for Airbus aircraft in service around the world. Safran Electronics & Defense, Safran Electrical & Power and Safran Nacelles are the three Safran companies awarded in 2019.

Cyril Abad / CAPA Pictures / Safran

The Airbus Supplier Customer Support Award is presented during the Airbus Top Supplier and Customer Support Awards at the Paris Air Show and is based on Airbus' Supplier Support Rating process which takes into account feedback on in service performance from more than 170 Airbus customers.

'Through this Award, Airbus recognizes our global performance, the result of a collective, in-depth work done by all the teams involved. It should encourage all of us to pursue the level of global performance up to the highest market standard. This is one of the essential levers for competitive edge that will allow us to consolidate our position for the future challenges and competitions.' said Thierry Lasbleis, director Customer Support and Services, Avionic division at Safran Electronics & Defense.

'Over the past three years, we have progressively moved up in the ranking of Airbus' best suppliers. Our teams have made significant efforts to improve our performance and products, which are reflected by the outcome of the evaluations. On top of our continuous improvement for operational excellence, our customer support representatives are on the ground, listening to the customer, in order to guarantee a high level of responsiveness and provide solutions that meet customer needs.' said Vincenzo Guerriero, Director of Customer Support & Services at Safran Electrical & Power.

'Airbus and its customers have spoken, and the results underscore the continuous enhancement of support and services that Safran Nacelles provides to Airbus and airline operators,' said Olivier Savin, Safran Nacelles' Executive Vice President - Customer Support & Services. 'Customer satisfaction is a mindset and at the heart of our activities, and we remain committed to providing best-in-class offers that are tailored to specific needs of operations.'