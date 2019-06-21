Safran : and the French Ministry of Education and Youth renew their commitment to the professional integration of young people

This framework agreement between Safran and the French Ministry of Education was initially signed in 2016 for a period of three years, with the purpose of enhancing the attractiveness of the aerospace sector and improving the professional integration of young people.

To achieve this objective, the cooperation will focus on several points:

Improving awareness and knowledge about aerospace careers among students and supporting measures to direct them towards the sector. 700 young people will be welcomed annually to do job-shadowing internships and concrete events will take place in the field, with even greater participation in open days, forums, job dating, etc.

Strengthening cooperation with the Ministry of Education staff, in particular through the CGENIAL foundation, which plans to welcome teachers to sites and bring 130 engineers and technicians into classrooms.

Developing and targeting available training courses, in particular with the help of CampusFab, a training platform for professions related to the Factory of the Future, which will open its doors in September 2019 and welcome around 400 people per year: 300 in continuing training and 100 in initial training.

Ross McInnes, Chairman of Safran's Board of Directors, commented that: 'Since the signing of this agreement in 2016, recruitment needs have continued to grow and are due to increase in coming years. The renewal of this agreement sends a strong signal that demonstrates the Group's determination to promote the professional integration of young people, while strengthening the attractiveness of the aerospace sector, starting from secondary education.'