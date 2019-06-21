Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : and the French Ministry of Education and Youth renew their commitment to the professional integration of young people

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:35am EDT

This framework agreement between Safran and the French Ministry of Education was initially signed in 2016 for a period of three years, with the purpose of enhancing the attractiveness of the aerospace sector and improving the professional integration of young people.

To achieve this objective, the cooperation will focus on several points:

  • Improving awareness and knowledge about aerospace careers among students and supporting measures to direct them towards the sector. 700 young people will be welcomed annually to do job-shadowing internships and concrete events will take place in the field, with even greater participation in open days, forums, job dating, etc.
  • Strengthening cooperation with the Ministry of Education staff, in particular through the CGENIAL foundation, which plans to welcome teachers to sites and bring 130 engineers and technicians into classrooms.
  • Developing and targeting available training courses, in particular with the help of CampusFab, a training platform for professions related to the Factory of the Future, which will open its doors in September 2019 and welcome around 400 people per year: 300 in continuing training and 100 in initial training.

Ross McInnes, Chairman of Safran's Board of Directors, commented that: 'Since the signing of this agreement in 2016, recruitment needs have continued to grow and are due to increase in coming years. The renewal of this agreement sends a strong signal that demonstrates the Group's determination to promote the professional integration of young people, while strengthening the attractiveness of the aerospace sector, starting from secondary education.'

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
10:35aSAFRAN : and the French Ministry of Education and Youth renew their commitment t..
PU
06/20SAFRAN : accelerates the development of modeling tools for contact mechanics app..
PU
06/20SAFRAN : KAI and Safran signed a strategic partnership
PU
06/20Airbus demands chance to bid for IAG's surprise Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
06/20Airbus demands chance to bid for IAG's surprise Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
06/20SAFRAN : extends its partnership with Cailabs to optimize the entire optical cha..
PU
06/20SAFRAN : Michelin and Safran announce successful flight tests of the first conne..
AQ
06/20SAFRAN : Airbus Helicopters and Safran Helicopter Engines team up for greener ve..
AQ
06/20Aerospace executives look on bright side of United Tech, Raytheon deal
RE
06/20Airbus, Engine Suppliers at Odds Over Plane Production
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 145 M
EBIT 2019 3 390 M
Net income 2019 2 299 M
Debt 2019 3 666 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 24,34
P/E ratio 2020 20,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 53 881 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 125 €
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN25.66%54 806
TRANSDIGM GROUP46.07%23 462
HEICO CORP68.95%14 580
MTU AERO ENGINES29.42%11 425
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.14.55%8 394
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About