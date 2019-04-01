Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : announces the availability of its 2018 Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 92,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018. Working alone or in partnership, Safran holds world or European leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes Research & Development programs to meet fast-changing market requirements, with total R&D expenditures of around 1.5 billion euros in 2018.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

For more information : www.safran-group.com / Follow @Safran on Twitter

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 17:26:30 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
01:27pSAFRAN : announces the availability of its 2018 Registration Document including ..
PU
01:12pSAFRAN : 2018 Registration Document
PU
11:47aSAFRAN : VIVA AIR selects CFM to power its new fleet in 3.2 billion order
PU
11:43aSAFRAN : Reosc wins fifth contract in a row for ESO's Extremely Large Telescope
AQ
09:32aSAFRAN : showcases innovations at Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg
PU
05:33aSAUDI BAN ON BOEING MAX FLIGHTS TO C : minister
RE
03/31BOEING : Arab women seeking larger role in ME aviation sector
AQ
03/28PIAGGIO AEROSPACE : certified Parker steel brakes bring reduced operating cost
AQ
03/27SAFRAN : Governance – Membership structure of the Board of Directors
PU
03/27SAFRAN : Makes Board of Directors Nominations
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 108 M
EBIT 2019 3 330 M
Net income 2019 2 287 M
Debt 2019 3 690 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 22,71
P/E ratio 2020 19,25
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 50 015 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN15.99%56 101
TRANSDIGM GROUP33.50%24 015
MTU AERO ENGINES27.40%11 771
HEICO CORP22.44%11 754
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.26.97%9 672
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%7 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About