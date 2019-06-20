Safran : extends its partnership with Cailabs to optimize the entire optical chain of its electrical wiring

Safran Electrical & Power is now extending the scope of the initial partnership to include Cailabs in the development and design of its products and jointly develop the optical components of its on-board data interconnection system and associated services.

The aircraft cabin of the future will offer more comfort and services to flight crews and passengers, resulting in a significant increase in the amount of data exchanged and transmitted on board. In order to reinvent its data transmission systems, Safran Electrical & Power signed an agreement in 2018 with Cailabs to transpose their technological solutions from terrestrial telecom networks to aeronautics and to increase data transmission capacities on board aircraft tenfold, by merging several optical flows on a single optical fiber.

'Today, we are embarking on a new chapter in our collaboration by reinventing traditional data transmission networks using fiber optics. This has enabled us to design the 'Flylight' solution, which consists in transmitting an almost infinite amount of data across a single shared network. In the event of a change in aircraft configuration, all that will be required is to adjust the local links between the connection boxes and the equipment, without changing the structure of the network. This represents a complete departure from our current model, given its enormous data transmission potential,' said Sébastien Jaulerry, Vice President & General Manager of Interconnection Systems Eurasia, Safran Electrical & Power.

'The strengthening of the partnership between Safran Electrical & Power and Cailabs will maximize the impact of the breakthrough technology provided by Cailabs. The benefits of Flylight for aircraft manufacturers are expected to be revolutionary. The collaboration between Cailabs and Safran Electrical & Power is emblematic of the 'Cailabs Inside' partnerships, in which leading players in their markets collaborate with Cailabs to provide new high-impact solutions,' said Jean-François Morizur, CEO of Cailabs.

Safran acquired a stake in Cailabs in 2017 through its subsidiary Safran Corporate Ventures, which specializes in investing in innovative technology companies.

Come and see Safran and the 'Flylight' solution at the International Paris Air Show, from June 17 to 23, 2019: Hall 2A - Stand No. 253