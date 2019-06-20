Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : extends its partnership with Cailabs to optimize the entire optical chain of its electrical wiring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Safran Electrical & Power is now extending the scope of the initial partnership to include Cailabs in the development and design of its products and jointly develop the optical components of its on-board data interconnection system and associated services.

The aircraft cabin of the future will offer more comfort and services to flight crews and passengers, resulting in a significant increase in the amount of data exchanged and transmitted on board. In order to reinvent its data transmission systems, Safran Electrical & Power signed an agreement in 2018 with Cailabs to transpose their technological solutions from terrestrial telecom networks to aeronautics and to increase data transmission capacities on board aircraft tenfold, by merging several optical flows on a single optical fiber.

'Today, we are embarking on a new chapter in our collaboration by reinventing traditional data transmission networks using fiber optics. This has enabled us to design the 'Flylight' solution, which consists in transmitting an almost infinite amount of data across a single shared network. In the event of a change in aircraft configuration, all that will be required is to adjust the local links between the connection boxes and the equipment, without changing the structure of the network. This represents a complete departure from our current model, given its enormous data transmission potential,' said Sébastien Jaulerry, Vice President & General Manager of Interconnection Systems Eurasia, Safran Electrical & Power.

'The strengthening of the partnership between Safran Electrical & Power and Cailabs will maximize the impact of the breakthrough technology provided by Cailabs. The benefits of Flylight for aircraft manufacturers are expected to be revolutionary. The collaboration between Cailabs and Safran Electrical & Power is emblematic of the 'Cailabs Inside' partnerships, in which leading players in their markets collaborate with Cailabs to provide new high-impact solutions,' said Jean-François Morizur, CEO of Cailabs.

Safran acquired a stake in Cailabs in 2017 through its subsidiary Safran Corporate Ventures, which specializes in investing in innovative technology companies.

Come and see Safran and the 'Flylight' solution at the International Paris Air Show, from June 17 to 23, 2019: Hall 2A - Stand No. 253

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
11:47aSAFRAN : extends its partnership with Cailabs to optimize the entire optical cha..
PU
11:12aSAFRAN : Michelin and Safran announce successful flight tests of the first conne..
AQ
08:58aSAFRAN : Airbus Helicopters and Safran Helicopter Engines team up for greener ve..
AQ
08:35aAirbus demands chance to bid for IAG's surprise Boeing narrow-body order
RE
08:32aAirbus demands chance to bid for IAG's surprise Boeing narrow-body order
RE
07:12aAerospace executives look on bright side of United Tech, Raytheon deal
RE
05:52aAirbus, Engine Suppliers at Odds Over Plane Production
DJ
02:44aSAFRAN : Three Safran companies receive Awards for in-service support from Airbu..
PU
06/19OBSERVATION AND INTELLIGENCE : Safran teams up with Hensoldt and Mades on Electr..
PU
06/19SAFRAN : Paris Air Show Yields $50.2 billion in Orders for CFM
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 145 M
EBIT 2019 3 390 M
Net income 2019 2 299 M
Debt 2019 3 666 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 24,34
P/E ratio 2020 20,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 53 881 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 125 €
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN24.95%54 806
TRANSDIGM GROUP43.31%23 462
HEICO CORP64.22%14 580
MTU AERO ENGINES26.77%11 425
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.13.75%8 394
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About