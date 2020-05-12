Safran : launches an offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 15 May 2027 of approximately 800 million 0 05/12/2020 | 02:00am EDT Send by mail :

No key information document under regulation 1286/2014 (as amended, the 'PRIIPs Regulation') has been and will be prepared. This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Paris, 12 May 2020 Safran (the 'Company') announces today the launch of an offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 15 May 2027 (the 'Bonds') of a nominal amount of approximately €800 million to qualified investors only within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (the 'Offering'). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The Bonds will be issued at par and will bear interest at an annual rate comprised between 0.375% and 0.875%, payable annually in arrears on 15 May of each year, starting on 15 May 2021. The nominal unit value of the Bonds will be set at a premium between 40% and 45% above the reference price of Safran's ordinary shares[1] (the 'Shares') on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The final terms and conditions of the Bonds are expected to be determined today and settlement is expected to take place on 15 May 2020 (the 'Issue Date'). Unless previously converted or exchanged, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on 15 May 2027 (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day). The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the discretion of the Company, under certain conditions, and at the discretion of bondholders in case of Change of Control (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds). An application for the admission of the Bonds to trading on the non-regulated open market of Euronext Paris (Euronext Access™) will be made. Such admission to trading is expected no later than one month after the Issue Date. This Offering is managed by BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (the 'Joint Global Coordinators') and HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale, as joint bookrunners (together with the Joint Global Coordinators, the 'Joint Bookrunners') in relation to the Offering. BNP Paribas will be in charge of the settlement of the Offering, BNP Paribas Securities Services will be the Centralising Agent (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds) and Aether Financial Services will be the Calculation Agent (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds). Intention of the French State The French State, who currently holds 11.23% of the Company's share capital, has informed the Company of its intention to place a subscription order in the Offering in the same proportion as its shareholding in the Company. Conversion Right Bondholders may exercise their conversion right (the 'Conversion Right') at any time from the Issue Date until the 7th trading day (excluded) preceding the maturity date or the early redemption date. The conversion ratio is set at one Share per Bond subject to subsequent adjustments (as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds). Upon exercise of their Conversion Right, bondholders will receive at the option of the Company new and/or existing Shares of the Company. The new and/or existing Shares then delivered shall carry current dividend rights. Lock-up In the context of the Offering, the Company will agree to a lock-up undertaking of 90 calendar days as of the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions or waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators. Legal Framework of the Issue and Placement The Bonds will be offered to qualified investors only within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and as per the 19th resolution approved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 23 May 2019, in France, in the European Economic Area (EEA) and outside the EEA (excluding in particular the United States of America, South Africa, Canada, Australia or Japan and any other jurisdiction where a registration process or an approval would be required by applicable laws and regulations). Other financing transaction contemplated by the Company The Company is also considering, subject to market conditions, a benchmark size offering in the coming weeks on the US private placement market. Available Information The Offering and the admission to trading on Euronext AccessTM is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the 'AMF'). 