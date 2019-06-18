Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : unveils Add+, an engine demonstrator built using 30% 3D-printed components

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:59am EDT

Safran

18 June 2019, Le Bourget, International Paris Air Show

Safran introduces Add+, an engine technological demonstrator with 30 % of its components made using additive manufacturing (3D-printed) techniques. The result of a partnership between several Safran companies, Add+ will enable 3D-printed parts to be used in Group production engines. Development started in early 2018 and assembly is now in progress. The demonstrator will be ground-run next autumn.

Etienne Hesse, R&T Project Manager and Add+ program coordinator at Safran Helicopter Engines says, 'Add+ brings together 3D-printing expertise from across the Safran group. We started work on an existing engine model and redesigned almost 30 % of its components using additive manufacturing techniques, with a view to integrating those components into serial production units. When we start ground runs, we will evaluate behavior of these new parts in operation'.

Based on an Arrius helicopter engine, Add+ evaluate major components made using Selective Laser Melting (SLM) techniques.

Since early 2018, experts have been working together at Safran's facility in Bordes (France). Add+ makes use of additive manufacturing capabilities at Bordes, Saclay and Corbeil.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 08:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
04:59aSAFRAN : unveils Add+, an engine demonstrator built using 30% 3D-printed compone..
PU
04:09aSAFRAN : The Sustainability of Aviation
PU
03:34aSAFRAN : First ground run of Tech TP turboprop demonstrator
PU
06/17SAFRAN : Robonic delivers OHTO fourth-generation UAV launcher to Finnish Defense..
PU
06/17SAFRAN : IndiGo Places $20 Billion U.S. LEAP-1A Engine Order With CFM
PU
06/17SAFRAN : Patroller tactical drone undertakes qualification test flights
PU
06/17GE Redesigns Boeing 777X Engine Component, Delaying Plane's First Flight
DJ
06/17IndiGo Places Engines Order Worth $20Bln With CFM International
DJ
06/17SAFRAN : Colorful Guizhou Airlines signs LEAP-1A Rate-Per-Flight-Hour agreement
PU
06/17SAFRAN : Daher, Airbus and Safran team up to develop EcoPulseTM, a distributed h..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 145 M
EBIT 2019 3 390 M
Net income 2019 2 299 M
Debt 2019 3 666 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
P/E ratio 2020 19,22
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 50 055 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 125 €
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN18.50%54 806
TRANSDIGM GROUP38.66%23 462
HEICO CORP62.84%14 580
MTU AERO ENGINES26.07%11 425
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.10.54%8 394
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About