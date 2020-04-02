Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Saga    SAGA   GB00BLT1Y088

SAGA

(SAGA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/02 05:28:02 am
16.902 GBp   -4.18%
05:14aBritain's Saga asks for debt relief as casts doubt on 2020 holidays
RE
02:36aSAGA : Unaudited Trading Update (inc. impact of COVID-19)
PU
03/13SAGA : suspends cruises on virus concerns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain's Saga asks for debt relief as casts doubt on 2020 holidays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:14am EDT

British over-50s holidays and insurance specialist Saga warned on Thursday it could suspend all cruises and vacations until 2021 under a worst case coronavirus scenario and said it was asking for a year's debt holiday.

Saga, whose shares have fallen nearly 70% in 2020, said the future was "uncertain" as it ditched its dividend after posting a 39% fall in profit for the year to the end of January.

Saga, which has suspended its cruises until May, also said it was looking to halt debt payments.

"The Group will apply for a waiver of the covenants in the ship debt and is likely to apply for a debt holiday for the period to 31 March 2021 under a package of proposals that are being put together for the cruise industry," Saga said.

Shares in Saga, one of several cruise operators forced to halt all sailings by the coronavirus pandemic, were down 4.1% to 16.92 pence at 0957 GMT after saying its 2019-20 results would include a 370 million pound ($460 million) impairment charge.

As countries across the world impose clampdowns on movement and activities to contain the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Saga's suspension date is seen as optimistic.

"With the way things are going in terms of lockdowns, the firm might have to push back the date to resume service," CMC Markets analyst David Madden wrote.

Outbreaks on a handful of cruises, and subsequent quarantines, coupled with the industry's focus on elderly customers more at risk, have hit the industry hard.

Four of Carnival Corp's cruise lines said in late March they would extend the suspension of all voyages by a month to May, while Royal Caribbean Cruises has suspended the voyages of its fleet globally.

Saga expects revenue for the full year to be lower by around 65% for tour operations and cruises, if the cruise business was to be suspended for six months.

This fall in revenue would mean 15%-20% lower earnings for tour operations and a 55%-60% cut in profit for its cruise segment, the company said.

The owner of Saga Holidays, Saga Cruises, Titan and Destinology said it has drawn down 50 million pounds of a revolving credit facility and had 92 million pounds in cash resources available at the end of March.

Its larger U.S. rivals have also announced plans to shore up liquidity, with Carnival planning to raise about $6 billion in debt and equity and Royal Caribbean Cruises borrowing $2.2 billion under a new financing facility.

Saga ditched its dividend for the year as it said underlying pretax profit fell by 39% to 109.9 million pounds due to competition in the insurance market.

Its audited results will be published on April 9, later than initially planned after Britain's Financial Conduct Authority advised companies to delay their earnings.

By Muvija M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAGA
05:14aBritain's Saga asks for debt relief as casts doubt on 2020 holidays
RE
02:36aSAGA : Unaudited Trading Update (inc. impact of COVID-19)
PU
03/13SAGA : suspends cruises on virus concerns
RE
03/13SAGA : Update in relation to travel advice from the Gov't
PU
03/05SAGA : Sale of introductory care agencies, Trading Update
PU
02/20SAGA : Notice of Results
PU
01/28UK shares recover after sell-off on coronavirus fears
RE
01/28SAGA : expects profit in line with view despite Thomas Cook collapse hit
RE
01/17SAGA : Change in Remuneration Committee Responsibilities
PU
2019SAGA : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 803 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 85,7 M
Debt 2020 616 M
Yield 2020 14,0%
P/E ratio 2020 2,21x
P/E ratio 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 190 M
Chart SAGA
Duration : Period :
Saga Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 50,40  GBp
Last Close Price 16,96  GBp
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 197%
Spread / Lowest Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Euan Angus Sutherland Group Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Henry Pierce O'Sullivan Chairman
Gilles Normand Chief Operating Officer
James Quin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julius Christmas Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA-66.72%236
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.65%31 775
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-23.17%29 070
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-30.49%25 337
SAMPO OYJ-31.59%16 246
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.70%15 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group