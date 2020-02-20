Log in
SAGA

SAGA

(SAGA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:23 am
43.04 GBp   +0.28%
Saga : Notice of Results

02/20/2020 | 02:23am EST

20 February 2020

Saga plc

Notice of results

Saga plc will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 January 2020 on Thursday 2 April 2020.

A presentation will be held for analysts and investors on Thursday 2 April 2020 at 9.00am (GMT) at the offices of Numis Securities, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT. Analysts and investors interested in attending or receiving dial-in details for the conference call should contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 or saga@headlandconsultancy.com.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Notes to editors

About Saga

Saga is a specialist in the provision of products and services for life after 50. The Saga brand is one of the most recognised and trusted brands in the UK and is known for its high level of customer service and its high quality, award winning products and services including cruises and holidays, insurance, personal finance and publishing. www.saga.co.uk

Disclaimer

Saga plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:21:00 UTC
SAGA-18.79%624
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.54%39 626
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.02%38 599
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.78%34 654
SAMPO PLC6.14%24 686
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.11.66%19 348
