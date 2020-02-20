Saga : Notice of Results

20 February 2020
Saga plc
Notice of results
Saga plc will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 January 2020 on Thursday 2 April 2020.
A presentation will be held for analysts and investors on Thursday 2 April 2020 at 9.00am (GMT) at the offices of Numis Securities, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT. Analysts and investors interested in attending or receiving dial-in details for the conference call should contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 or saga@headlandconsultancy.com.
About Saga
Saga is a specialist in the provision of products and services for life after 50. The Saga brand is one of the most recognised and trusted brands in the UK and is known for its high level of customer service and its high quality, award winning products and services including cruises and holidays, insurance, personal finance and publishing. www.saga.co.uk
