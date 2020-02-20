Saga : Notice of Results

20 February 2020

Saga plc

Notice of results

Saga plc will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 January 2020 on Thursday 2 April 2020.

A presentation will be held for analysts and investors on Thursday 2 April 2020 at 9.00am (GMT) at the offices of Numis Securities, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT. Analysts and investors interested in attending or receiving dial-in details for the conference call should contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 or saga@headlandconsultancy.com.

