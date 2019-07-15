Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Saga Communications, Inc.    SGA

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(SGA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Communications, Inc. : Announces Date and Time of 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 2nd Quarter 2019 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT.  The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (612) 332-0418

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 6, 2019 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga's earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow.  A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties.  The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 34 AM radio stations and 77 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

 

Saga Communications, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Saga Communications, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Saga Communications, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saga-communications-inc-announces-date-and-time-of-2nd-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300885017.html

SOURCE Saga Communications, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
03:25pSAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Announces Date and Time of 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings..
PR
06/13SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/30SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share
PR
05/14SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/10SAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/10SAGA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
05/10SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Reports 1st Quarter 2019 Results
PR
04/08SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Revises Date and Time of 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings R..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About