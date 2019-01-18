REMIX 2019: THE NEXT GENERATION OF DESIGNERS LOOK FORWARD TO THE FUTURE OF FUR AND FASHION BETWEEN RESPONSIBILITY, SUSTAINABILITY AND NEW TECHNOLOGIES

REMIX - a contest dedicated to young international designers has given opportunities to thousands of students to become part of the teams of the most important fashion houses. Saga Furs is taking part in the contest and the winner of the Saga Award will receive an all-expense paid trip to Saga Furs Design Centre for a one-week technical training course. Being a Finnish auction house Saga Furs is happy to see Finnish Elina Äärelä as one of the 10 finalists.

The finale of REMIX 2019 - a contest dedicated to young international designers, hosted by the International Fur Federation (IFF) and supported by Vogue Talents - the platform dedicated to the search, selection and visibility of talents, returns to Milan. An exceptional jury including, Sara Sozzani Maino, Gabriele Colangelo, Astrid Andersen, Bryanboy, and Samantha De Reviziis will declare the winners on the evening scheduled for February 24th.

The sixteenth edition of REMIX returns to Milan during AW 19 Fashion Week. The theme for the international competition is: Responsibility, a theme which all participants will have to display through their own interpretation, through their creations.

Since its inauguration in 2004, intended to support young designers all over the world, REMIX has given opportunities to thousands of students to become part of the teams of the most important fashion houses: from Astrid Andersen, who showcases her collections during London Fashion Week, and Nicolas Martin Garcia, who is part of the design team of Roberto Cavalli; to Roderick Buijs, enlisted by Louis Vuitton, Thom Barends, a product designer for Haider Ackermann, and Sally Bohan, senior design of Patagonia.

After a long selection phase, which began in September 2018, 10 finalists were chosen from scores of applicants from 23 countries. These 10 finalists will compete in the final on the evening of February 24th in Milan.

The 10 finalists, from all over the world, are:

✓ Long Chen - Asia REMIX winner

✓ Yuliya Yuknovich - Eurasia REMIX winner

✓ Alessia Rose Legault - Canada

✓ Dong Wang - China

✓ Elina Äärelä - Finland

✓ Christelle Tran-Thiet - France

✓ Saskia Reggel - Germany

✓ Berivan Cemal - Netherlands

✓ Huseyin Ozer - Turkey

✓ Sirapop Dechraksa - USA

An exceptional jury chaired by Sara Sozzani Maino will crown the winners of the 2019 edition who will see their creations at the centre of IFF's annual fashion advertising campaign: FUR NOW, which will be distributed worldwide in both print and digital, as well as on their social media platforms and official website.

This year, whoever comes out on top will be awarded the REMIX Gold prize, sponsored by Kopenhagen Furs. They will receive 25 premium quality Kopenhagen Fur Mink skins to create with, as well as a paid trip to Copenhagen for a weeklong stay at their design studio. During this one-week trip, the winner will have the opportunity to interact with expert craftsmen and explore the newest and most advanced fur processing techniques.

REMIX Silver prize winner, sponsored by North American Fur Auctions (NAFA), will receive an allexpenses paid trip to Studio NAFA 2019 at NAFA's headquarters in Toronto, Canada. Studio NAFA was created to innovate and cultivate expertise in the fur industry. The winner of this prize will learn and practice working with fur through an advanced curriculum taught by master furriers. The intensive training equips the current and next generation of fur designers with technique knowledge, skills and passion for the craft.

The final award of the night will be awarded by Saga Furs. The winner of the Saga Award will receive an all-expense paid trip to Saga Furs Design Centre for a one week technical training course attending their fur innovation workshop gaining access to Saga Furs 3,000 plus craft techniques archive.

Mark Oaten, CEO of IFF states: 'We are very proud to be representing one of the most sustainable and natural materials in the fashion industry and we keep encouraging young talent to get involved. The level of young designers that we see over the years at REMIX amazes me every time. Comparing creative minds around the world and showing their skills and abilities are key to maintaining this innovative, vital and modern industry. REMIX continues and will continue to push the boundaries of our industry, helping to change the perception of fur '.

'The new generation is our future. Never before in our history has it been so essential to look at sustainability and start thinking about producing in a sustainable way. Remix gives designers the opportunity to enhance the concept of sustainability by creating special projects '. Sara Sozzani Maino, Deputy Editor in Chief Vogue Italy and Head of Vogue Talents.

About The International Fur Federation (www.wearefur.com)

The International Fur Federation (www.wearefur.com) is the voice of the fur industry in the world. Founded more than 60 years ago, IFF protect the interests of the entire sector, promoting its innovation and the achievement of ever higher quality standards. Today, IFF represents 55 national associations and fur organizations in 40 different countries. Its members represent the entire production chain of the sector: from breeders, hunters, auction houses, leather merchants, tanners, stylists, garment makers, artisans, retailers. In addition to the offices of the various national associations, the IFF operates through its headquarters in London and the offices in Brussels and Beijing.

About Bonaveri (www.bonaveri.com)

Bonaveri was founded in Cento in 1950, dedicated to the production of mannequins and busts of the higher quality. Over the years Bonaveri has defined a new standard of mannequins and the role they have as an interpreter of the brand identity of the fashion brands. The headquarters is in Renazzo di Cento (FE) where it produces approximately 20,000 mannequins year, divided into 3 lines: Bonaveri Artistic Mannequins, Schläppi and B by Bonaveri. In 2016, Bonaveri has developed the very first biodegradable mannequin, enhancing its commitment to a 'Sustainable and Ethical Fashion'.