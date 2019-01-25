Log in
Saga Furs Oyj : A message of unmistakable luxury from the AW19 menswear shows

01/25/2019 | 12:29pm EST

Across London, Florence, Milan and Paris, designers embraced the artistic elegance of fur.

Tailoring, but not quite as you know that: that was the overriding theme from the AW19 menswear shows. Bringing together global references, designers went all out with an almost haute couture-like approach to suiting and outerwear, using fur to really bring home the message of absolute luxury with nonchalant outerwear.

What they proposed is a new kind of gentleness and gentleman. In a world of the streetwear takeover, a suit or a formal overcoat is becoming one of the most subversive things you can wear - of course tweaked for today, to entice today's youth.

Read more here about the AW19 menswear shows by Astrid Andrsen, Dior, Fendi, Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne…

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 17:28:08 UTC
