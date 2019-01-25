Saga Furs Oyj : A message of unmistakable luxury from the AW19 menswear shows

Across London, Florence, Milan and Paris, designers embraced the artistic elegance of fur.

Tailoring, but not quite as you know that: that was the overriding theme from the AW19 menswear shows. Bringing together global references, designers went all out with an almost haute couture-like approach to suiting and outerwear, using fur to really bring home the message of absolute luxury with nonchalant outerwear.

What they proposed is a new kind of gentleness and gentleman. In a world of the streetwear takeover, a suit or a formal overcoat is becoming one of the most subversive things you can wear - of course tweaked for today, to entice today's youth.

Read more here about the AW19 menswear shows by Astrid Andrsen, Dior, Fendi, Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne…