Saga Furs Oyj : Firm prices for mink in a challenging market situation

On Wednesday, at the Saga Furs March auction, the main offering consisted of 300,000 Black and Mahogany and 135,000 Palomino mink pelts. Overall the prices were on a firm level but with Black and Palomino males we chose to protect the price structure.

The offering was mainly sold to China with strong support from South Korea, Russia and European fashion industry.

The Top Lot of Black Velvet female mink was bought by DS Furs, Korea.

The auction ends tomorrow with the selling of 640,000 Sapphire and Silverblue mink.