Saga Furs Oyj : Fox prices increased at Saga Furs' auction

The positive trend in fox sales that started on Friday at Saga Furs' March auction continued on Saturday. The packed room of 550 buyers competed actively over the 450,000 Blue Fox and 49,000 Blue Shadow Fox pelts on offer. The price of the Blue and Blue Shadow increased over 15%, and the offering was 100% sold. The buying was dominated by China with strong support from South Korea, European fashion industry and Russia.

The Blue Fox Top Lot was bought by Mehmet Duras from My Fur, Turkey.

The auction continues on Sunday with the sale of wild fur by Canadian Fur Harvesters Auction Inc. Saga Furs' auction continues on Monday 11 March with the sale of mink pelts.