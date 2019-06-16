Log in
SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
Saga Furs Oyj : Good competition for Palomino velvet male mink

06/16/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

Saga Furs auctioned today 260,000 Palomino and 120,000 Black Cross mink pelts. The Palomino and Black Cross males were sold at firm prices to recent European levels where as the female pelts fetched slightly easier prices. The Palomino and Black Cross males were 80% sold while the female pelts met more resistance from the market.

The most active buyer today was China with support from all other markets.

The Saga Furs' June auction concludes tomorrow with the sale of Silver Cross and other Cross type mink pelts.

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 17:28:01 UTC
About