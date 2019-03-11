Saga Furs Oyj : Mink sales started with high clearance

Saga Furs March auction continued today with the selling of White and Pearl mink in addition to smaller quantities of different Cross types. The crowd of more than 450 buyers bid actively over the 800,000 mink pelts on offer today. China was the most dominant buyer with good support from the European fashion industry, Russia and South Korea.

The sales started with Pearl mink where classic type pelts in both male and female were almost 100% sold with advancing prices, while velvet types in Pearl met some resistance from the buyers. Male and female Whites in both classic and velvet types sold almost 100% with slight price increases.

The Top Lot of White females was bought by Susanna Ribak on behalf of Bella Mamma - Kaminskaia Anna and Zavialova Claudia - from Saint-Petersburg Atelier.

The auction continues tomorrow with the selling of Brown mink.