Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Saga Furs Oyj    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 03/11 12:29:48 pm
10.5 EUR   +17.98%
02:30pSAGA FURS OYJ : Mink sales started with high clearance
PU
03/10SAGA FURS OYJ : Fox prices increased at Saga Furs' auction
PU
03/08SAGA FURS OYJ : ' March auction started today with a packed auction room
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Furs Oyj : Mink sales started with high clearance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Saga Furs March auction continued today with the selling of White and Pearl mink in addition to smaller quantities of different Cross types. The crowd of more than 450 buyers bid actively over the 800,000 mink pelts on offer today. China was the most dominant buyer with good support from the European fashion industry, Russia and South Korea.

The sales started with Pearl mink where classic type pelts in both male and female were almost 100% sold with advancing prices, while velvet types in Pearl met some resistance from the buyers. Male and female Whites in both classic and velvet types sold almost 100% with slight price increases.

The Top Lot of White females was bought by Susanna Ribak on behalf of Bella Mamma - Kaminskaia Anna and Zavialova Claudia - from Saint-Petersburg Atelier.

The auction continues tomorrow with the selling of Brown mink.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 18:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAGA FURS OYJ
02:30pSAGA FURS OYJ : Mink sales started with high clearance
PU
03/10SAGA FURS OYJ : Fox prices increased at Saga Furs' auction
PU
03/08SAGA FURS OYJ : ' March auction started today with a packed auction room
PU
03/01SAGA FURS OYJ : NAUMI Fall/Winter 2019 collection unveil unique and certified Sa..
PU
02/26SAGA FURS OYJ : The winner of Remix Saga Award celebrates craftsmanship and sust..
PU
02/19SAGA FURS OYJ : Hong Kong International Fur & Fashion Fair 2019
PU
02/15SAGA FURS OYJ : Highly imaginative fur pieces from New York kick off the AW19 sh..
PU
01/25SAGA FURS OYJ : A message of unmistakable luxury from the AW19 menswear shows
PU
01/22SAGA FURS OYJ : Brings Winter Wonderland to Chengdu, China
PU
01/18SAGA FURS OYJ : ten-year participation of United Nations Global Compact
PU
More news
Chart SAGA FURS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Saga Furs Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA FURS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Pertti Esa Fallenius Chief Executive Officer
Jorma Juhani Kauppila Chairman
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Rainer Bo-Göran Sjöholm Director
Hannu Mikko Sillanpää Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ20.27%0
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 723
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO LTD--.--%3 537
TONGKUN GROUP CO LTD29.92%3 438
TEIJIN LTD6.87%3 268
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.--.--%3 131
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.