Saga Furs Oyj : The new ANNA RUOHONEN collection fascinates at Habitare design fair in Helsinki - As a new natural material, she launches real fur

With new collection designer Anna Ruohonen continues her strong vision of designing sustainable fashion. As a new natural material Ruohonen introduces real fur which will be used in accessories. The new collection will be launched at Habitare Pro event on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7 pm.

With her new collection, Anna Ruohonen continues her strong vision of designing clothes which last time and are sustainable. Ethics and ecology are the foundation of her clothing design and Anna's whole design work is based on the values ​​of sustainable development.

All materials used in her new fall collection are natural: wool, silk and alpaca. As a new natural material Ruohonen introduces real fur which will be used in accessories. All fur used in the ANNA RUOHONEN collection is 100 % certified and comes from Saga Furs' Finnish responsible fur farms.

As an international and successful fashion designer who emphasizes the importance of biodegradable natural materials in the clothing industry, it was only a matter of time that Ruohonen would start using also real fur in her collection. 'In my view, using natural materials is a way of getting rid of the plastic fibers and the destructive micro-plastic. Adding real fur into my collection as a natural material is a continuation to sustainable development', says Anna Ruohonen, the designer.

The decision to use real fur in ANNA RUOHONEN collection was done after good cooperation during spring 2018 with Saga Furs and their important clothing company partner EP China. Anna Ruohonen is the only Finnish fashion designer who has designed a Capsule Collection for EP China who is celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year. Collection will be sold during fall 2018 in the most important stores of EP China, who has 235 own stores and 328 franchise stores in China.

During Habitare design fair viewers will also get a possibility to see Anna Ruohonen's Kaj Frank Design Prize Exhibition 2017. Anna Ruohonen is a fine example of a fashion designer and entrepreneur who combines a strong creative approach with the technical mastery of clothing design skills. Last year nearly 27,000 museum visitors visited this exhibition at the Design Museum and now a miniature exhibition will be presented at Habitare fair during 12-16 September 2018.

(Photo: Liisa Valonen)