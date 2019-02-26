Log in
SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
Saga Furs Oyj : The winner of Remix Saga Award celebrates craftsmanship and sustainable fashion

02/26/2019

The three winners of Remix 2019(from left): Dong Wang, Berivan Cemal, and HuseyinOzer.

Remix, an international competition for young fashion and fur design talentsdeclared three winning designers during the annual award ceremony in Milan. This year, the theme for the competition was responsibility and it was visible in all the three fur garments the ten finalists presented in the grand finale.

The sustainability themefor Remix 2019was reflected in the Saga Award winnerDong Wang's collection- he used blue fur with leftover materials such aswool and old denim thathe had collected from his class mates at the China Northeast Normal University.

'The naturally dyed blue fur I have used in my design represents the world's irresponsible use and dependence on plastic. This synthetic material, which is everywhere and often ends up washed up on our beach, not only causes serious pollution to our environment, but it also harms the marine life. I hope to awaken consumers to return to nature and sustainable materials, such as fur,' says the designer Dong Wang.

It was this combination of different materials that was met with craftsmanship and creativity why Thea Larsenfrom Saga Furs chose Wang as the receiver of the Remix Saga Award.

'His combination of materials resulted in a couture-likecollection. He had hand-stitched mink stripes, knittedfur and combined leather and fox fur. Overall fur looked phenomenal with denim and createda completely new look. I was very excited to pick Dong Wang as the winnerof the Saga award and welcome him to Saga Furs' Design Centre for a one-week fur innovation workshop', says Larsen, the head of product development and master furrier.

The Remix gold prize was handed to Berivan Cemal, from the Netherlands, and the silver award to HuseyinOzerfrom Turkey. All the winners of REMIX 2019 will have the chance to see their creations featured in IFF's upcoming fashion advertising campaignFur Now, featured in key fashion mediaas well asthe opportunity to have an exclusive exposure on Vogue Italia and vogue.it.

'Vogue Italia supports the Remix competition as it is an opportunity for the next generation of designers to experiment with, and at the same time to pay attention to sustainability and work for a better future,' said the jury member Sara SozzaniMaino, deputy director of Vogue Italy and head of Vogue Talents. The other membersof the jury were Gabriele Colangelo (creative director of Giada), Astrid Andersen (Danish designer), Bryanboy(fashion blogger, socialite and businessman), Samantha De Reviziis(sustainability expert andfounder of SDR Agency).

The Remix competitionis organisedby the International Fur Federation with the support of Vogue Talents. This year, the competition received applications from over 23 countries, and ten were chosen to be showedin the grand finale during Milan AW2019 Fashion Week.

To learn more about the Remix finalists visit here

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:07:03 UTC
