Saga Furs Oyj : White Female Mink Top Lot went to Russia

The Top Lot of White Female minks was bought by the russian family company Bella Mamma from St. Petersburg after a great completion of exclusive skins. The brand combines tradition with the most modern handcraft techniques using fabrics and furs. They make exclusive garments for different generations and designs for women, men and children.

The highlights of the collections are the garments that has combination of Sable skins, lace and Swarowski-Crystals for the most demanding customers. The head designer is Anna Kaminskaia, who efficiently works together with her consultant Claudia Zavialova.