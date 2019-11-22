Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Saga Furs Oyj    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Furs Oyj : grows significantly by offering the best possible solution for all Nafa customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:10am EST

Further to the October 23rd announcement in which Saga Furs and North American Fur Auctions entered into an agreement to work together to secure a stable selling channel for NAFA's customers, the companies have continued to develop the form of their cooperation. Moving forward, Saga Furs will take care of the future business of the Nafa customers, which results in a huge increase of Saga's mink collection for 2019/2020.

North America

Saga Furs will form a North American solicitation team consisting of Saga Furs and NAFA employees. The team will take care of farmer relations and collecting in North America. In season 2019/2020 Saga Furs will offer a North American mink collection with the core North American mink varieties such as Black, Mahogany, Pastel, Blue Iris and Unique Mutations. A special grading team will be formed in US that will respect the uniqueness of North American mink. The North American collection will consist of certified skins on North American size male boards. NAFA has agreed to licence the BLACKGLAMA trademark to Saga Furs to be used in selling and marketing the best North American Black mink, under Saga's flag.

The grading of primary European varieties like White, Brown, Silverblue and Pearl will take place in Finland and the pelts will be included in the Saga Furs intersort. The use of European size male boards is required in this collection.

Europe

Nafa is cooperating for a smooth transition of their European customers to Saga. Nafa and Saga representatives are in contact with all farmers involved to discuss the best solutions for each individually. Saga offers to take over the contracted skins, in order to help the farmer to continue his operations. We will also provide a solution for the skins that are held in storage by Nafa and are waiting to be sold in better market circumstances. All skins collected in Europe will go to the normal Saga intersort. This means that male skins need to be processed on the normal European boards.

Please contact your local Saga representative if you have questions and need support in this transition period and also to update your account details and order the seasonal materials

Saga Furs offering in 2019/2020

Both the normal Saga intersort as well as the North American mink collections will be offered by Saga Furs at its auctions in March, June and September. The high quality North American mink will be a further significant addition to the already wide variety of European products sold through Saga Furs auctions.
Obviously, this agreement boosts the diversity and quantity of Saga's mink collection, which will reach 11 to 12 million mink a growth of nearly 50%. The offerings of mink, fox, Finnraccoon and other furs in Helsinki next season will be undeniably the best in the world. The revised auction dates and offerings will be announced by Saga later this month.

While there will continue to be open questions during the transitional period, we will endeavour to answer them as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, Saga Furs holds great value to continue the best service for our loyal Saga customers!

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAGA FURS OYJ
05:10aSAGA FURS OYJ : grows significantly by offering the best possible solution for a..
PU
11/15SAGA FURS OYJ : took the Fur Vision 2020 Tour to Chinese fashion capitals
PU
10/23SAGA FURS OYJ : and NAFA enter into an agreement
PU
10/17SAGA FURS OYJ : Alina Syrykh, supported by Saga Furs, won international design c..
PU
09/30SAGA FURS OYJ : succeeded to inspire new people to use fur
PU
09/25SAGA FURS OYJ : will refocus some of its key operations to strengthen its market..
PU
09/19SAGA FURS OYJ : China was again the most active buyer
PU
09/17SAGA FURS OYJ : Firm prices and high clearances at the Saga auction
PU
09/16SAGA FURS OYJ : Strong competition over Brown and Pearl minks
PU
09/15SAGA FURS OYJ : September auction started with the sale of Brown, Black, Mahogan..
PU
More news
Chart SAGA FURS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Saga Furs Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA FURS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Pertti Esa Fallenius Chief Executive Officer
Jari Isosaari Chairman
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Rainer Bo-Göran Sjöholm Director
Hannu Mikko Sillanpää Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ62.84%47
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 692
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.--.--%3 628
TEIJIN LIMITED19.50%3 623
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.35.55%3 438
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO LTD--.--%2 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group