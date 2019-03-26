Log in
SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
Saga Furs Oyj : ' response to Italian TV programme RAI3 Report

03/26/2019

On Monday evening 25 March 2019, the Italian television programme, RAI 3 Report, made strong allegations against Saga Furs and its Certification system. Prior to the programme's broadcast, Saga Furs tried to cooperate with RAI 3 to provide the Report's viewers with a balanced and honest view. However, the editorial staff of Report refused to provide the necessary information so that Saga Furs could respond to these accusations.

The Report's editorial staff, working with Finnish animal activists, illegally broke into two Finnish fur farms in the middle of the night in February 2019. The Report's journalist claims that the footage they gathered is from farms filmed during the February 2019 break-in. Based on the footage shown in the piece, Saga Furs' experts have proven that RAI 3 Report combined footage from multiple unidentified farms, from multiple hospital units, and from several different times of the year, in an attempt to mislead the public through manipulated footage and misinformation. Furthermore, some material dates back to 2014.

To give perspective, that in any big population of animals, as with people, sickness does occur, and it does not present bad animal husbandry when treated appropriately. For this to be balanced story, Report would also showcase tens of thousands of animals who are well cared for. It is for these reasons we find the actions of RAI irresponsible journalism.

Saga Certification is verified by independent parties

Saga Furs created the certification protocol to ensure that designers and fashion brands can obtain pelts that come from sustainably managed farms with the highest level of animal welfare. Saga Certified farms are regularly audited by 3rd parties, such as different government bodies specialised in animal welfare and environment, and must meet extensive criteria defined by law and additional scientific criteria for assessing animal well-being.

Saga Certification has been in place since 2005 and is regarded as the platinum standard in advancing animal welfare in the industry. Saga Furs continuously invests in its development and one example of this is the WelFur assessment, an animal welfare scorecard based on research done by seven European universities. Farms that fail to meet criteria will lose their certification. It serves no one - the farmers, Saga Furs, or the industry at-large, if the certification programme does not fulfil its promise.

Animal activists concentrate their energy in discrediting our industry. Instead of helping the animals, they possibly spread diseases by entering farms without protective clothing and cause stress to the animals by flashing lights and causing other disruption. Their actions had the opposite effect on the animals' welfare. It has also been proved that animal activists will go to extreme measures to have conflicting footage available, for example in 2009 bribing Chinese farmers to skin an animal alive (see IFF video on YouTube).

Fur farming is the most regulated and inspected animal husbandry industry in Europe. The animal welfare and best practices are accepted as having the highest level of protocols based upon science and over 100 years of experience.

Saga Furs and Finnish farmers do their work so that animals are treated respectfully. We invite everyone to visit farms to see what happens in a farm during the day so that the visit will not cause stress to the animals.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:09:01 UTC
