Saga Furs Oyj : stabilised Silver Fox prices

09/16/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

The closing day of Saga Furs September mink sale resulted in a 90% clearance of Silverblue and Sapphire mink. Good support from the Russian market resulted in 5-10% increasing prices compared to recent international levels.

The fox sale started with an offering of almost 50,000 Silver fox. Saga Furs decided to stabilise the market, after the uncertainty created by the most recent international auction. Almost 60% of the offering was sold at stronger levels, with Italy, Korea and Russia being the biggest takers.

The auction will continue tomorrow with the selling of several fox types and Finnraccoon.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 18:07:03 UTC
