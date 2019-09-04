Saga Furs Oyj : unveils vibrant new season shoot

Showcasing strong runway looks from our designer collaborations in New York, Milan and London as well as pieces from our trade partners in China, South Korea, Italy, France, Denmark, Greece and Russia, the Saga Furs AW19 shoot is here.

Shot in and around the Saga Furs Design Centre - the heart of our product development and exciting new fur techniques - situated in the countryside north of Copenhagen, the images capture not only the major trend stories for the season but also the creativity, innovation and superior quality craftsmanship that Saga Furs and our partners represent.

Here's your first look at the AW19 images and key statement pieces.

Cristiano Burani

Using white Saga® Mink, Cristiano Burani gives a new point of view to the traditional kimono silhouette, adorned with hand stitching and an oversize zipper belt in place of the obi.

Romeo Hunte

Cool kid on the block: denim with lavish dyed Saga® Fox and graffiti patches from Romeo Hunte plays on couture meets street.

Gabriele Colangelo

Gabriele Colangelo's inky Saga® Mink lined with the season's covetable check trend is a masterpiece of modern minimalism.

Victor Glemaud

Sugar rush: knitwear maestro Victor Glemaud brings his beautiful craftsmanship to this sherbet-hued Saga® Mink knit that bridges elevated loungewear with luxury outerwear.

Sally LaPointe

Sally LaPointe makes a strong case for the season's monochrome colour obsession with her sumptuous Saga® Fox jacket and tonal pistachio silk jumpsuit.

Luar

Luar's critically acclaimed debut collection nails the late nineties aesthetic with this caramel patchworked Saga® Mink jacket, which has the brand's name scrawled across the back in intarsia.

Francesca Liberatore

Pure statement beauty from Francesca Liberatore: natural Saga® Gold Fox draped dramatically over a grey coat.

Astrid Andersen

Cementing her position as an apex purveyor of full fox coats, Astrid Andersen's baby blue Saga® Fox puffer robe is a power look for a new generation of fur wearers.

Numerootto

Black and snow white Saga® Fox bomber jackets from Italian fur house Numerootto.

Utzon

Graphic, sculpted volume by Danish fur specialists Utzon using Saga® Finnraccoon.

Ds Furs

Minimalist elegance by South Korean premium fur specialists Ds Furs using Saga® Mink.

Manzoni 24

Lightweight city-ready multi-fur elegance from Italian fur house Manzoni 24 using Saga® Mink and Fox.

FurLand

Utilitarian chic with curved lines and the softest plucked Saga® Mink from Russian fur specialists Furland.

Innov

The ultimate varsity jacket: flawless dyed Saga® Mink and Fox make for a streetwear-ready take on luxe sportswear from Greek fur specialists Innov.

Let's Fur

A multi-coloured intarsia dream in Saga® Fox by Chinese fur brand Let's Fur puts an of-the-moment spin on the classic fur jacket.

Alena Akhmadullina

The check coat gets a hyper-luxurious interpretation with Alena Akhmadullina's feathered intarsia Saga® Fox piece based on the Russian folk tale The Cat and the Fox.

Jindo

Sleek on-trend pastel lines from Seoul-based fur house Jindo using Saga® Mink in the intarsia technique.

LoLo Fur

Like a cloud of candyfloss, Chinese fur house LoLo Fur makes dyed Saga® Fox look utterly delectable.