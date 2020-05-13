Sage : H1 2020 results presentation 0 05/13/2020 | 03:50am EDT Send by mail :

As a result of rounding throughout this document, it is possible that tables may not cast and change percentages may not calculate precisely. Terminology

Unless stated otherwise all references to revenue are organic. Materiality

Only figures over £1m are considered to be material for the purposes of this presentation. #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 2 Steve Hare, CEO Overview Financial review Strategic progress & outlook Q&A #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 3 Highlights of a strong first half Financial Strategic Focus performance execution #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 4 Our response to COVID-19 Colleague Support for Executing wellbeing customers our strategy #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 5 Jonathan Howell, CFO Overview Financial review Strategic progress & outlook Q&A #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 6 Financial highlights High quality On target Strong cash Resilient recurring margin conversion balance sheet revenue growth 10.3% 22.8% 127% £1.3bn1 1. Cash and available liquidity as at 31 March 2020 #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 7 P&L summary H1 20 H1 19 Change £m £m % Total Organic Revenue £935m £885m +5.7% Recurring revenue £826m £749m +10.3% Organic operating profit £213m £207m +3.0% Organic operating profit margin % 22.8% 23.4% -0.6% pts Underlying operating profit £218m £216m +0.9% Underlying operating profit margin % 22.4% 22.9% -0.5% pts Underlying basic EPS 13.75p 13.78p -0.2% Dividend per share 5.93p 5.79p +2.5% Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) £1,693m £1,541m +9.8% #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 8 Revenue categories £935m +5.7% Software £464m subscription +26% £582m +10.3% Recurring revenue Other recurring £285m -15% £244m Other (SSRS and £136m £109m -20% processing) H1 19 H1 20 Recurring revenue penetration 88% Software subscription penetration 62% Renewal by value 101% #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 9 Portfolio view of recurring revenue £826m +10.3% Cloud native Cloud connected To be migrated Non-Sage Business Cloud £105m +31% £80m Sage £210m £307m +46% Business Cloud +12% penetration 56% Future Sage £362m -12% Business £319m Cloud Opportunity £97m £95m -2% H1 19 H1 20 #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 10 Regional overview #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 11 North America H1 20 performance US (excluding Sage Intacct) 7% recurring revenue growth

Cloud connected growth driven by Sage 200 migrations Canada 10% recurring revenue growth

Sage 50 cloud connected solutions driving growth Sage Intacct Recurring revenue growth 31%

Strength from both new customer acquisition and existing customers 70% 59% Software subscription penetration H1 19: 55% Sage Business Cloud penetration H1 19: 64% Organic Revenue by Category H1 20 H1 19 Growth Organic total revenue £343m £314m +9% Organic recurring revenue £311m £278m +12% Sub-region view - recurring revenue H1 20 H1 19 Growth US (excluding Sage Intacct) £196m £183m +7% Canada £46m £42m +10% Sage Intacct £69m £53m +31% #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 12 Northern Europe H1 20 performance Recurring revenue growth 13%

Sage Business Cloud penetration now at 80% Reflecting strong growth in H2 19 and new Sage 50 cloud connected contracts added in H1 20 Encouraging early performance of Sage Intacct in the UK

84% 80% Software subscription penetration H1 19: 63% Sage Business Cloud penetrationH1 19: 59% Organic Revenue by Category H1 20 H1 19 Growth Organic total revenue £198m £179m +10% Organic recurring revenue £187m £165m +13% #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 13 Central and Southern Europe H1 20 performance France 4% recurring revenue growth

Growth driven by cloud connected products in FY19 aided by new contracts in H1 20 Central Europe 9% recurring revenue growth Iberia

8% recurring revenue growth

Growth in Sage 50 and Sage 200 cloud connected portfolio and local products 35% 52% Software subscription penetration H1 19: 43% Sage Business Cloud penetration H1 19: 21% Organic Revenue by Category H1 20 H1 19 Growth Organic total revenue £297m £298m 0% Organic recurring revenue £250m £236m +6% Sub-region view - recurring revenue H1 20 H1 19 Growth France £120m £116m +4% Central Europe £68m £63m +9% Iberia £62m £57m +8% #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 14 International H1 20 performance Africa and Middle East 15% recurring revenue growth

Local products and continued strong performance in Sage Accounting Australia and Asia 2% recurring revenue growth 12% 62% Software subscription penetration H1 19: 56% Sage Business Cloud penetration H1 19: 8% Organic Revenue by Category H1 20 H1 19 Growth Organic total revenue £97m £94m +3% Organic recurring revenue £78m £70m +11% Sub-region view - recurring revenue H1 20 H1 19 Growth Africa & Middle East £53m £46m +15% Australia & Asia £25m £24m +2% #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 15 Strong cash flow and financial position Underlying £218m operating profit Depreciation and £29m amortisation Share-based payments £9m Net changes in working £36m capital Net capital expenditure (£16m) Underlying cash flow from operating £276m activities See appendix for definitions Underlying cash flow from operating £276m activities Non-recurring items (£2m) Net interest paid (£12m) Income tax paid (£39m) Foreign exchange £4m movements Free cash flow £227m Key metrics Underlying cash 127% conversion Cash and available £1.3bn liquidity Closing net debt (£238m) Net debt leverage 0.5x ROCE 20.5% #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 16 Capital allocation To become a great SaaS company for customers and colleagues alike 1 2 3 4 Organic M&A and portfolio Maintain the ordinary Additional investment rationalisation dividend in real terms returns Strong and stable financial position Broad range of 1.0x - 2.0x net debt: EBITDA over the medium term Comfortable with our current position given uncertain environment #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 17 Summary High quality On target Strong cash Resilient recurring margin conversion balance sheet revenue growth 10.3% 22.8% 127% £1.3bn1 1. Cash and available liquidity as at 31 March 2020 #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 18 Steve Hare, CEO Overview Financial review Strategic progress & outlook Q&A #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 19 Transitioning the business Software subscription Software 44% subscription Recurring Recurring 62% Recurring Software revenue 78% revenue 88% revenue >90% subscription >90% Maintenance Support 34% Maintenance & Support 26% Other Other 22% Other 12% <10% FY 18 H1 20 Future #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 20 Building ARR Opening ARR1 100% £1.54bn Existing customers Churn Migration, upsell & cross-sell Renewal by value 101% £1.56bn New customers Reactivations New customer acquisition Closing ARR 110% £1.69bn 1. As at the end of the comparative period (31 March 2019) #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 21 Customer success Taking a customer-centric approach to everything we do H1 20 progress - Small Focus on end-to-end experience and product integration

end-to-end experience and product integration Focus on accountants H1 20 progress - Medium Simplified industry vertical focus

Partner engagement COVID-19 Coronavirus hubs and webinars

Help access government funding

New software module KPIs:NPS, renewal by value #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 22 Colleague success Culture that values individuals & encourages collaboration H1 20 progress Investment in leaders and colleagues

Embedded values and behaviours

Sage Foundation support COVID-19 All colleagues working from home

Networking groups and eLearning

Support for physical and mental wellbeing KPIs: eNPS, which in turn drives customer NPS #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 23 Innovation - Sage Business Cloud vision Enabling organizations to thrive in the era of digital transformation MARKETPLACE SAGE DESIGN SYSTEM APPLICATIONS SERVICES DIGITAL EXPERIENCE SERVICES CUSTOMER JOURNEY PLATFORMS SAGE ID AND DIRECTORY #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 24 Innovation - highlights Solving customer problems by doing things differently H1 20 progress - Small Sage Accounting Professional soft launch in UK

CakeHR cloud solution for small businesses H1 20 progress - Medium Sage Intacct growth in new geographies

Sage Intacct Construction launched Sage Business Cloud environment Trust Fabric blockchain initiative with AWS

Sage AI Labs created

multi-currency Revolving Credit Facility of £715m, expiring in February 2025, with £302m (H1 19: £274m) drawn as at 31 March 2020 Syndicated Term Loan of £200m put in place in September 2019, expiring in September 2021 and fully drawn

US private placement loan notes totalling £519m (H1 19: £497m), with a range of maturities between May 2020 and May 2025 #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 31 Glossary Measure/Description Underlying (revenue and profit) measures Underlying measures are adjusted to exclude items which would distort the understanding of the performance for the year or comparability between periods: Recurring items include purchase price adjustments including amortisation of acquired intangible assets and adjustments made to reduce deferred income arising on acquisitions, acquisition-related items, FX on intercompany balances and fair value adjustments; and

acquisition-related items, FX on intercompany balances and fair value adjustments; and Non-recurring items that management judge to be one-off or non-operational such as gains and losses on the disposal of assets, impairment charges and reversals, and restructuring related costs. All prior period underlying measures (revenue and profit) are retranslated at the current year exchange rates to neutralise the effect of currency fluctuations. Organic (revenue and profit) measures In addition to the adjustments made for Underlying measures, Organic measures: Exclude the contribution from discontinued operations, disposals and assets held for sale of standalone businesses in the current and prior period; and

Exclude the contribution from acquired businesses until the year following the year of acquisition; and

Adjust the comparative period to present prior period acquired businesses as if they had been part of the Group throughout the prior period. Acquisitions and disposals where the revenue and contribution impact would be immaterial are not adjusted. Underlying cash flow from operating activities Underlying Cash Flow from Operating Activities is Underlying Operating Profit adjusted for non-cash items, net capex (excluding business combinations and similar items) and changes in working capital. Underlying cash conversion Underlying Cash Flow from Operating Activities divided by Underlying (as reported) Operating Profit. EBITDA EBITDA is Underlying Operating Profit excluding depreciation, amortisation and share based payments. Annualised recurring revenue Annualised recurring revenue ("ARR") is the normalised organic recurring revenue in the last month of the reporting period, adjusted consistently period to period, multiplied by twelve. Adjustments to normalise reported recurring revenue include those components that management has assessed should be excluded in order to ensure the measure reflects that part of the contracted revenue base which (subject to ongoing use and renewal) can reasonably be expected to repeat in future periods (such as non-refundable contract sign-up fees). Renewal Rate by Value The ARR from renewals, migrations, upsell and cross-sell of active customers at the start of the year, divided by the opening ARR for the year. #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 32 Glossary Measure/Description Free cash flow Free Cash Flow is Cash Flow from Operating Activities minus non-recurring cash items, interest paid, tax paid and adjusted for profit and loss foreign exchange movements. % Subscription Penetration Organic software subscription revenue as a percentage of organic total revenue. % Sage Business Cloud Penetration Organic recurring revenue from the Sage Business Cloud (native and connected cloud) as a percentage of the organic recurring revenue of the Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity. Return on Capital Employed ROCE is calculated as: Underlying Operating Profit; minus

Amortisation of acquired intangibles; the result being divided by

The average (of the opening and closing balance for the period) total net assets excluding net debt, provisions for non-recurring costs and tax assets or liabilities (i.e. capital employed) #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 33 Glossary - Revenue types Measure/Description Revenue Type Description Recurring revenue Recurring revenue is revenue earned from customers for the provision of a good or service over a contractual term, with the customer being unable to Subscription contracts continue to benefit from the full functionality of the good or service without ongoing payments. Maintenance and support contracts Subscription revenue is recurring revenue earned from customers for the provision of a good or service over a contractual term. In the event that the customer stops paying, they lose the legal right to use the software and the Group has the ability to restrict the use of the product or service. Subscription revenue and maintenance and support revenue are usually recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the contract as control is transferred to the customer (including non-specified upgrades, when included). An exception is revenue from term licences embedded within a subscription contract for software with significant standalone functionality which are expected to recur upon renewal of the subscription offering. Revenue for these term licences is recognised when control is transferred at inception of each subscription contract period. Other revenue Perpetual software licences with significant standalone functionality and specified upgrades revenue are recognised when the control relating to the Perpetual software licences licence has been transferred. This is when the goods have left the warehouse to be shipped to the customer or when electronic delivery has taken place. Upgrades to perpetual licences Professional services Other product revenue (which includes hardware and stationery) is recognised as the products are shipped to the customer. Training Hardware and stationery Other services revenue (which includes the sale of professional services and training) is recognised when delivered, or by reference to the stage of completion of the transaction at the end of the reporting period. This assessment is made by comparing the proportion of contract costs incurred to date to Payment processing services the total expected costs to completion. Payroll processing services Processing revenue is revenue earned from customers for the processing of payments or where Sage colleagues process our customers' payroll. Processing revenue is recognised at the point that the service is rendered on a per transaction basis. #SageResults Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020 34 Thank you © 2020 The Sage Group plc or its licensors. Sage, Sage logos, Sage product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of The Sage Group plc or its licensors. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Attachments Original document

