Sage : H1 2020 results presentation

The following presentation is being made only to, and is only directed at, persons to whom such presentation may lawfully be communicated ("relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents. Information in the following presentation relating to the price at which relevant investments have been bought or sold in the past or the yield on such investments cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of such investments.
This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in The Sage Group plc (the "Company") or any company which is a subsidiary of the Company
The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.
Certain statements contained in this presentation constituteforward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial condition, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: Inherent difficulty in predicting customer behaviour; customers may not respond as we expected to our sales and marketing activities; the competitive environment; our ability to adapt to technological change; business interruption or failure of our systems architecture and communication systems; problems with implementing upgrades to our applications and supporting information technology infrastructure; any failure to properly use and protect personal customer information and data; our ability to manage and maintain third party business partnerships; increased regulation of our businesses; any failure to process transactions effectively; any failure to adequately
protect against potential fraudulent activities; any significant quality problems or delays; the global macroeconomic environment; our inability to attract, retain and develop talented people; our ability to repurchase shares; our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights; disruptions, expenses and risks associated with any acquisitions and divestitures; amortisation of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our use of debt to finance acquisitions or other activities; and the cost of, and potential adverse results in, litigation involving intellectual property, competition authority, shareholder and other matters. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by the Financial Conduct Authority, or by law, the Company expressly excludes any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing in the foregoing is intended to or shall exclude any liability for, or remedy in respect of, fraudulent misrepresentation.
Rounding
As a result of rounding throughout this document, it is possible that tables may not cast and change percentages may not calculate precisely.
Terminology
Unless stated otherwise all references to revenue are organic.
Materiality
Only figures over £1m are considered to be material for the purposes of this presentation.
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
2
Steve Hare, CEO
Overview
Financial review
Strategic progress & outlook Q&A
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
3
Highlights of a strong first half
Financial
Strategic
Focus
performance
execution
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
4
Our response to COVID-19
Colleague
Support for
Executing
wellbeing
customers
our strategy
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
5
Jonathan Howell, CFO
Overview
Financial review
Strategic progress & outlook Q&A
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
6
Financial highlights
High quality
On target
Strong cash
Resilient
recurring
margin
conversion
balance sheet
revenue growth
10.3%
22.8%
127%
£1.3bn1
1. Cash and available liquidity as at 31 March 2020
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
7
P&L summary
H1 20
H1 19
Change
£m
£m
%
Total Organic Revenue
£935m
£885m
+5.7%
Recurring revenue
£826m
£749m
+10.3%
Organic operating profit
£213m
£207m
+3.0%
Organic operating profit margin %
22.8%
23.4%
-0.6% pts
Underlying operating profit
£218m
£216m
+0.9%
Underlying operating profit margin %
22.4%
22.9%
-0.5% pts
Underlying basic EPS
13.75p
13.78p
-0.2%
Dividend per share
5.93p
5.79p
+2.5%
Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR)
£1,693m
£1,541m
+9.8%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
8
Revenue categories
£935m +5.7%
Software
£464m
subscription
+26%
£582m
+10.3%
Recurring
revenue
Other recurring
£285m
-15%
£244m
Other (SSRS and
£136m
£109m
-20%
processing)
H1 19
H1 20
Recurring
revenue
penetration
88%
Software
subscription penetration
62%
Renewal by value
101%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
9
Portfolio view of recurring revenue
£826m +10.3%
Cloud native
Cloud connected
To be migrated
Non-Sage Business Cloud
£105m
+31%
£80m
Sage
£210m
£307m
+46%
Business Cloud
+12%
penetration
56%
Future Sage
£362m
-12%
Business
£319m
Cloud
Opportunity
£97m
£95m
-2%
H1 19
H1 20
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
10
Regional overview
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
11
North America
H1 20 performance
US (excluding Sage Intacct)
7% recurring revenue growth
Cloud connected growth driven by Sage 200 migrations
Canada
10% recurring revenue growth
Sage 50 cloud connected solutions driving growth
Sage Intacct
Recurring revenue growth 31%
Strength from both new customer acquisition and existing customers
70%
59%
Software
subscription
penetration
H1 19: 55%
Sage Business Cloud
penetration
H1 19: 64%
Organic Revenue by Category
H1 20
H1 19
Growth
Organic total revenue
£343m
£314m
+9%
Organic recurring revenue
£311m
£278m
+12%
Sub-region view - recurring revenue
H1 20
H1 19
Growth
US (excluding Sage Intacct)
£196m
£183m
+7%
Canada
£46m
£42m
+10%
Sage Intacct
£69m
£53m
+31%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
12
Northern Europe
H1 20 performance
Recurring revenue growth 13%
Sage Business Cloud penetration now at 80%
Reflecting strong growth in H2 19 and new Sage 50 cloud connected contracts added in H1 20
Encouraging early performance of Sage Intacct in the UK
84%
80%
Software
subscription penetration
H1 19: 63%
Sage Business Cloud
penetrationH1 19: 59%
Organic Revenue by Category
H1 20
H1 19
Growth
Organic total revenue
£198m
£179m
+10%
Organic recurring revenue
£187m
£165m
+13%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
13
Central and Southern Europe
H1 20 performance
France
4% recurring revenue growth
Growth driven by cloud connected products in FY19 aided by new contracts in H1 20
Central Europe
9% recurring revenue growth Iberia
8% recurring revenue growth
Growth in Sage 50 and Sage 200 cloud connected portfolio and local products
35%
52%
Software
subscription
penetration
H1 19: 43%
Sage Business Cloud
penetration
H1 19: 21%
Organic Revenue by Category
H1 20
H1 19
Growth
Organic total revenue
£297m
£298m
0%
Organic recurring revenue
£250m
£236m
+6%
Sub-region view - recurring revenue
H1 20
H1 19
Growth
France
£120m
£116m
+4%
Central Europe
£68m
£63m
+9%
Iberia
£62m
£57m
+8%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
14
International
H1 20 performance
Africa and Middle East
15% recurring revenue growth
Local products and continued strong performance in Sage Accounting
Australia and Asia
2% recurring revenue growth
12%
62%
Software
subscription
penetration
H1 19: 56%
Sage Business Cloud
penetration
H1 19: 8%
Organic Revenue by Category
H1 20
H1 19
Growth
Organic total revenue
£97m
£94m
+3%
Organic recurring revenue
£78m
£70m
+11%
Sub-region view - recurring revenue
H1 20
H1 19
Growth
Africa & Middle East
£53m
£46m
+15%
Australia & Asia
£25m
£24m
+2%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
15
Strong cash flow and financial position
Underlying
£218m
operating profit
Depreciation and
£29m
amortisation
Share-based payments
£9m
Net changes in working
£36m
capital
Net capital expenditure
(£16m)
Underlying cash flow
from operating
£276m
activities
See appendix for definitions
Underlying cash
flow from operating
£276m
activities
Non-recurring items
(£2m)
Net interest paid
(£12m)
Income tax paid
(£39m)
Foreign exchange
£4m
movements
Free cash flow
£227m
Key metrics
Underlying cash
127%
conversion
Cash and available
£1.3bn
liquidity
Closing net debt
(£238m)
Net debt leverage
0.5x
ROCE
20.5%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
16
Capital allocation
To become a great SaaS company for customers and colleagues alike
1
2
3
4
Organic
M&A and portfolio
Maintain the ordinary
Additional
investment
rationalisation
dividend in real terms
returns
Strong and stable financial position
Broad range of 1.0x - 2.0x net debt: EBITDA over the medium term Comfortable with our current position given uncertain environment
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
17
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
18
Steve Hare, CEO
Overview
Financial review
Strategic progress & outlook
Q&A
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
19
Transitioning the business
Software
subscription
Software
44%
subscription
Recurring
Recurring
62%
Recurring
Software
revenue 78%
revenue 88%
revenue >90%
subscription
>90%
Maintenance
Support 34%
Maintenance
& Support
26%
Other
Other
22%
Other
12%
<10%
FY 18
H1 20
Future
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
20
Building ARR
Opening ARR1
100%
£1.54bn
Existing customers
Churn
Migration, upsell & cross-sell
Renewal by value
101%
£1.56bn
New customers
Reactivations
New customer acquisition
Closing ARR
110%
£1.69bn
1. As at the end of the comparative period (31 March 2019)
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
21
Customer success
Taking a customer-centric approach to everything we do
H1 20 progress - Small
Focus onend-to-end experience and product integration
Focus on accountants
H1 20 progress - Medium
Simplified industry vertical focus
Partner engagement
COVID-19
Coronavirus hubs and webinars
Help access government funding
New software module
KPIs:NPS, renewal by value
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
22
Colleague success
Culture that values individuals & encourages collaboration
H1 20 progress
Investment in leaders and colleagues
Embedded values and behaviours
Sage Foundation support
COVID-19
All colleagues working from home
Networking groups and eLearning
Support for physical and mental wellbeing
KPIs: eNPS, which in turn drives customer NPS
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
23
Innovation - Sage Business Cloud vision
Enabling organizations to thrive in the era of digital transformation
MARKETPLACE
SAGE DESIGN SYSTEM
APPLICATIONS
SERVICES
DIGITAL EXPERIENCE SERVICES
CUSTOMER JOURNEY
PLATFORMS
SAGE ID AND DIRECTORY
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
24
Innovation - highlights
Solving customer problems by doing things differently
H1 20 progress - Small
Sage Accounting Professional soft launch in UK
CakeHR cloud solution for small businesses
H1 20 progress - Medium
Sage Intacct growth in new geographies
Sage Intacct Construction launched
Sage Business Cloud environment
Trust Fabric blockchain initiative with AWS
Sage AI Labs created
Sage Business Cloud Marketplace launched
KPIs:Sage Business Cloud penetration and availability of cloud native solutions
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
25
Innovation - Sage Business Cloud portfolio
Cloud Connected
Cloud Native
People & Payroll
Accounting & Financials
Sage X3
Sage Intacct
Sage People
Sage 200 Cloud
MEDIUM
Sage 50 Cloud
CakeHR
Sage Accounting
Sage 50 Payroll
Sage Payroll
SMALL
Sage Service Fabric
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
26
FY20 guidance
As a result of COVID-19, we expect:
• Organic recurring revenue growth to be below the previously guided range of 8% to 9%
• Decline in other revenue (SSRS and processing) to accelerate significantly in the second half
• An associated impact on margin
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
27
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
28
Q&A
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
29
Appendix
Strategic KPIs
ARR
Subscription
Sage Business
Renewal
penetration
Cloud penetration
by value
+10%
62%
56%
101%
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
30
Appendix
Balance sheet strength
Net debt
Cash and
Cash and cash
Undrawn
leverage ratio
available liquidity
equivalents
facilities
0.5x
£1.3bn
£912m
£413m
Debt facilities:
Syndicatedmulti-currency Revolving Credit Facility of £715m, expiring in February 2025, with £302m (H1 19: £274m) drawn as at 31 March 2020
Syndicated Term Loan of £200m put in place in September 2019, expiring in September 2021 and fully drawn
US private placement loan notes totalling £519m (H1 19: £497m), with a range of maturities between May 2020 and May 2025
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
31
Glossary
Measure/Description
Underlying (revenue and profit) measures
Underlying measures are adjusted to exclude items which would distort the understanding of the performance for the year or comparability between periods:
Recurring items include purchase price adjustments including amortisation of acquired intangible assets and adjustments made to reduce deferred income arising on acquisitions,acquisition-related items, FX on intercompany balances and fair value adjustments; and
Non-recurringitems that management judge to be one-off or non-operational such as gains and losses on the disposal of assets, impairment charges and reversals, and restructuring related costs.
All prior period underlying measures (revenue and profit) are retranslated at the current year exchange rates to neutralise the effect of currency fluctuations.
Organic (revenue and profit) measures
In addition to the adjustments made for Underlying measures, Organic measures:
Exclude the contribution from discontinued operations, disposals and assets held for sale of standalone businesses in the current and prior period; and
Exclude the contribution from acquired businesses until the year following the year of acquisition; and
Adjust the comparative period to present prior period acquired businesses as if they had been part of the Group throughout the prior period.
Acquisitions and disposals where the revenue and contribution impact would be immaterial are not adjusted.
Underlying cash flow from operating activities
Underlying Cash Flow from Operating Activities is Underlying Operating Profit adjusted for non-cash items, net capex (excluding business combinations and similar items) and changes in working capital.
Underlying cash conversion
Underlying Cash Flow from Operating Activities divided by Underlying (as reported) Operating Profit.
EBITDA
EBITDA is Underlying Operating Profit excluding depreciation, amortisation and share based payments.
Annualised recurring revenue
Annualised recurring revenue ("ARR") is the normalised organic recurring revenue in the last month of the reporting period, adjusted consistently period to period, multiplied by twelve. Adjustments to normalise reported recurring revenue include those components that management has assessed should be excluded in order to ensure the measure reflects that part of the contracted revenue base which (subject to ongoing use and renewal) can reasonably be expected to repeat in future periods (such as non-refundable contract sign-up fees).
Renewal Rate by Value
The ARR from renewals, migrations, upsell and cross-sell of active customers at the start of the year, divided by the opening ARR for the year.
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
32
Glossary
Measure/Description
Free cash flow
Free Cash Flow is Cash Flow from Operating Activities minus non-recurring cash items, interest paid, tax paid and adjusted for profit and loss foreign exchange movements.
% Subscription Penetration
Organic software subscription revenue as a percentage of organic total revenue.
% Sage Business Cloud Penetration
Organic recurring revenue from the Sage Business Cloud (native and connected cloud) as a percentage of the organic recurring revenue of the Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity.
Return on Capital Employed
ROCE is calculated as:
Underlying Operating Profit; minus
Amortisation of acquired intangibles; the result being divided by
The average (of the opening and closing balance for the period) total net assets excluding net debt, provisions fornon-recurring costs and tax assets or liabilities (i.e. capital employed)
Sage Group plc Interim Results 2020
33
Glossary - Revenue types
Measure/Description
Revenue Type
Description
Recurring revenue
Recurring revenue is revenue earned from customers for the provision of a good or service over a contractual term, with the customer being unable to
Subscription contracts
continue to benefit from the full functionality of the good or service without ongoing payments.
Maintenance and support contracts
Subscription revenue is recurring revenue earned from customers for the provision of a good or service over a contractual term. In the event that the
customer stops paying, they lose the legal right to use the software and the Group has the ability to restrict the use of the product or service.
Subscription revenue and maintenance and support revenue are usually recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the contract as control is
transferred to the customer (including non-specified upgrades, when included). An exception is revenue from term licences embedded within a
subscription contract for software with significant standalone functionality which are expected to recur upon renewal of the subscription offering. Revenue
for these term licences is recognised when control is transferred at inception of each subscription contract period.
Other revenue
Perpetual software licences with significant standalone functionality and specified upgrades revenue are recognised when the control relating to the
Perpetual software licences
licence has been transferred. This is when the goods have left the warehouse to be shipped to the customer or when electronic delivery has taken place.
Upgrades to perpetual licences
Professional services
Other product revenue (which includes hardware and stationery) is recognised as the products are shipped to the customer.
Training
Hardware and stationery
Other services revenue (which includes the sale of professional services and training) is recognised when delivered, or by reference to the stage of
completion of the transaction at the end of the reporting period. This assessment is made by comparing the proportion of contract costs incurred to date to
Payment processing services
the total expected costs to completion.
Payroll processing services
Processing revenue is revenue earned from customers for the processing of payments or where Sage colleagues process our customers' payroll.
Processing revenue is recognised at the point that the service is rendered on a per transaction basis.