Sage : Half Year 2020 results investor factsheet

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support.
High quality recurring revenue growth
H1 20: 10% growth in ARR to £1.7bn, with 88% recurring revenue
Efficient capital allocation
Investing efficiently for growth. H1 20: 22.8% organic operating margin
Strong free cash flow
H1 20: underlying cash conversion of 127%
Steve Hare
Jonathan Howell
Resilient balance sheet
CEO
CFO
H1 20: 0.5x net debt to EBITDA, with £1.3bn of cash and available liquidity
Total addressable market
Sage's total addressable market is worth $37bn including 69m businesses
The market is growing at 7% with cloud spend increasing by 15%
$34bn
$37bn
+15%
$18bn
Cloud growth
$15bn
7%
Total market growth
$19bn
$20bn
+1%
Cloud
On-premise
On-premise
growth
2019
2020
Source: IDC, April 2020
Our global reach
Sage serves millions of customers around the world:
Northern Europe
UK & Ireland
Central &
NorthAmerica
Southern Europe
USA
21%
France
37%
Canada
of revenue
32%
Iberia
Central Europe
of revenue
of revenue
International
10%
South Africa
Australia
of revenue
Asia
Revenue categories
In H1 20 Sage achieved organic total revenue of £935m, as follows:
Recurring revenue of£826m, including software subscription and other recurring revenue (i.e. maintenance & support from on-plan customers)
Other revenue of£109m, mainly software and software related services (SSRS) comprising licences and professional services
Over time, subscription will continue to grow within the revenue mix
£935m +5.7%
Portfolio view of recurring revenue
Sage Business Cloud is a portfolio of unified cloud native and cloud connected solutions for small and medium businesses
Sage continues to migrate existing customers and attract new customers to Sage Business Cloud, which added £120m of revenue in H1 20
Management are considering value creation paths, including disposals, for'Non-Sage Business Cloud' products and solutions
£826m
+10.3%
Software
£464m
subscription
Other
£285m
recurring
Other revenue
£136m
H1 19
£582m
£244m
£109m
H1 20
+26%+10.3%
Recurring
Revenue
-15%Subscription penetration
-20%62%
£105m
Cloud native
£80m
+£120m
Cloud connected
£210m
£307m
Added to Sage
Business Cloud
To be migrated
£362m
£319m
Sage Business
Non-Sage
Cloud
£97m
£95m
penetration
Business Cloud
56%
H1 19
H1 20
Financial performance
H1 20
H1 19
FY19
Recurring revenue growth
+10%
+10%
+11%
Organic total revenue
£935m
£885m
£1,822m
Organic operating profit
£213m
£207m
£432m
Organic operating margin %
22.8%
23.4%
23.7%
FY20 guidance
As a result ofCOVID-19, we expect that:
organic recurring revenue growth will be below the previously guided range of 8% to 9%
the decline in other revenue will accelerate significantly in the second half, with an associated impact on margin
To transform the way people think and work so their organizations can thrive
Sage's Vision
To become a great SaaS company for customers and colleagues alike
Strategy
Customer success
Colleague success
Innovation
Taking a customer-centric
Culture that values individuals
Solutions that delight customers and
approach to everything we do
and encourages collaboration
transform how they think and work
Compelling economics of SaaS
By continuing to transition to SaaS, Sage can embrace a closer relationship with customers, leading to better economics and significant value creation.
Higher
Higher
Higher
Retention
lifetime
contract
rates
revenue
values
Significant
value
creation
Lower
Lower
Better
customer
cost to
customer
acquisition
serve
economics
costs
How Sage builds ARR
Sage increased ARR by10%to £1.7bnin H1 20
Sage seeks to minimise churn and deliver increased value to existing customers, reactivateoff-plan customers and attract new customers
Opening ARR1
100%
£1.54bn
Churn
Existing
Migration, upsell & cross-sell
customers
Renewal by value
101%
£1.56bn
Reactivations
New
New customer acquisition
customers
Closing ARR
110%
£1.69bn
1. Annualised Recurring Revenue as at 31 March 2019
H1 20 focus and investment - innovation
Sage Business Cloud Vision
The vision for Sage Business Cloud is a digital environment of cloud platforms, applications and services, supported by a thriving partner marketplace. Using Sage's identity management, design system and digital services, Sage Business Cloud creates a unified customer journey, enabling digital connections between individuals and organisations.
MARKETPLACE
Sage Business Cloud portfolio
Sage is investing significantly in innovation. In H1 20 Sage launched Sage Accounting for Professional Users, expanded Sage Intacct in new geographies, and integrated new services & features across the portfolio.
Sage will continue to develop Sage Business Cloud to serve both cloud native and cloud connected customers.
Cloud Connected
Cloud Native
Accounting & Financials
People & Payroll
SAGE DESIGN SYSTEM
APPLICATIONS
SERVICES
DIGITAL EXPERIENCE SERVICES
CUSTOMER JOURNEY
MEDIUM
Sage X3
Sage IntacctSage People
Sage 200 Cloud
PLATFORMS
SAGE ID AND DIRECTORY
Sage 50 Cloud
CakeHR
Sage Accounting
SMALL
Sage 50 Payroll
Sage Payroll
Sage Service Fabric
Capital allocation priorities
1
2
3
4
Organic
M&A and portfolio
Maintain the
Additional
investment
rationalisation
ordinary dividend
returns
in real terms
Broad range of 1.0x - 2.0x net debt to EBITDA over the medium term