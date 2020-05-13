Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sage Group plc    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/13 04:13:37 am
670.1 GBp   +2.31%
03:50aSAGE : H1 2020 results presentation
PU
03:45aSAGE : Half Year 2020 Results press release
PU
03:40aSAGE : Half Year 2020 results investor factsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sage : Half Year 2020 results investor factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 03:40am EDT

H1 20 Investor factsheet

Overview and financial performance

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support.

Meet the team

Investment case

High quality recurring revenue growth

H1 20: 10% growth in ARR to £1.7bn, with 88% recurring revenue

Efficient capital allocation

Investing efficiently for growth. H1 20: 22.8% organic operating margin

Strong free cash flow

H1 20: underlying cash conversion of 127%

Steve Hare

Jonathan Howell

Resilient balance sheet

CEO

CFO

H1 20: 0.5x net debt to EBITDA, with £1.3bn of cash and available liquidity

Total addressable market

  • Sage's total addressable market is worth $37bn including 69m businesses
  • The market is growing at 7% with cloud spend increasing by 15%

$34bn

$37bn

+15%

$18bn

Cloud growth

$15bn

7%

Total market growth

$19bn

$20bn

+1%

Cloud

On-premise

On-premise

growth

2019

2020

Source: IDC, April 2020

Our global reach

Sage serves millions of customers around the world:

Northern Europe

UK & Ireland

Central &

NorthAmerica

Southern Europe

USA

21%

France

37%

Canada

of revenue

32%

Iberia

Central Europe

of revenue

of revenue

International

10%

South Africa

Australia

of revenue

Asia

Revenue categories

In H1 20 Sage achieved organic total revenue of £935m, as follows:

  • Recurring revenue of£826m, including software subscription and other recurring revenue (i.e. maintenance & support from on-plan customers)
  • Other revenue of£109m, mainly software and software related services (SSRS) comprising licences and professional services
  • Over time, subscription will continue to grow within the revenue mix

£935m +5.7%

Portfolio view of recurring revenue

  • Sage Business Cloud is a portfolio of unified cloud native and cloud connected solutions for small and medium businesses
  • Sage continues to migrate existing customers and attract new customers to Sage Business Cloud, which added £120m of revenue in H1 20
  • Management are considering value creation paths, including disposals, for'Non-Sage Business Cloud' products and solutions

£826m

+10.3%

Software

£464m

subscription

Other

£285m

recurring

Other revenue

£136m

H1 19

£582m

£244m

£109m

H1 20

+26%+10.3%

Recurring

Revenue

-15%Subscription penetration

-20%62%

£105m

Cloud native

£80m

+£120m

Cloud connected

£210m

£307m

Added to Sage

Business Cloud

To be migrated

£362m

£319m

Sage Business

Non-Sage

Cloud

£97m

£95m

penetration

Business Cloud

56%

H1 19

H1 20

Financial performance

H1 20

H1 19

FY19

Recurring revenue growth

+10%

+10%

+11%

Organic total revenue

£935m

£885m

£1,822m

Organic operating profit

£213m

£207m

£432m

Organic operating margin %

22.8%

23.4%

23.7%

FY20 guidance

  • As a result ofCOVID-19, we expect that:
    • organic recurring revenue growth will be below the previously guided range of 8% to 9%
    • the decline in other revenue will accelerate significantly in the second half, with an associated impact on margin

Sage Investor Relations |james.sandford@sage.com |+44 (0) 191 294 3457 | +44 (0) 7770 331837

H1 20 Investor factsheet

Purpose, vision and strategy

Sage's Purpose

To transform the way people think and work so their organizations can thrive

Sage's Vision

To become a great SaaS company for customers and colleagues alike

Strategy

Customer success

Colleague success

Innovation

Taking a customer-centric

Culture that values individuals

Solutions that delight customers and

approach to everything we do

and encourages collaboration

transform how they think and work

Compelling economics of SaaS

By continuing to transition to SaaS, Sage can embrace a closer relationship with customers, leading to better economics and significant value creation.

Higher

Higher

Higher

Retention

lifetime

contract

rates

revenue

values

Significant

value

creation

Lower

Lower

Better

customer

cost to

customer

acquisition

serve

economics

costs

How Sage builds ARR

  • Sage increased ARR by10%to £1.7bnin H1 20
  • Sage seeks to minimise churn and deliver increased value to existing customers, reactivateoff-plan customers and attract new customers

Opening ARR1

100%

£1.54bn

Churn

Existing

Migration, upsell & cross-sell

customers

Renewal by value

101%

£1.56bn

Reactivations

New

New customer acquisition

customers

Closing ARR

110%

£1.69bn

1. Annualised Recurring Revenue as at 31 March 2019

H1 20 focus and investment - innovation

Sage Business Cloud Vision

The vision for Sage Business Cloud is a digital environment of cloud platforms, applications and services, supported by a thriving partner marketplace. Using Sage's identity management, design system and digital services, Sage Business Cloud creates a unified customer journey, enabling digital connections between individuals and organisations.

MARKETPLACE

Sage Business Cloud portfolio

  • Sage is investing significantly in innovation. In H1 20 Sage launched Sage Accounting for Professional Users, expanded Sage Intacct in new geographies, and integrated new services & features across the portfolio.
  • Sage will continue to develop Sage Business Cloud to serve both cloud native and cloud connected customers.

Cloud Connected

Cloud Native

Accounting & Financials

People & Payroll

SAGE DESIGN SYSTEM

APPLICATIONS

SERVICES

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE SERVICES

CUSTOMER JOURNEY

MEDIUM

Sage X3

Sage IntacctSage People

Sage 200 Cloud

PLATFORMS

SAGE ID AND DIRECTORY

Sage 50 Cloud

CakeHR

Sage Accounting

SMALL

Sage 50 Payroll

Sage Payroll

Sage Service Fabric

Capital allocation priorities

1

2

3

4

Organic

M&A and portfolio

Maintain the

Additional

investment

rationalisation

ordinary dividend

returns

in real terms

Broad range of 1.0x - 2.0x net debt to EBITDA over the medium term

Sage Investor Relations |james.sandford@sage.com |+44 (0) 191 294 3457 | +44 (0) 7770 331837

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAGE GROUP PLC
03:50aSAGE : H1 2020 results presentation
PU
03:45aSAGE : Half Year 2020 Results press release
PU
03:40aSAGE : Half Year 2020 results investor factsheet
PU
02:36aSAGE : seeing impact of pandemic on customer acquisition
RE
02:10aSAGE : unaudited results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
PU
05/08SAGE GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
04/20SAGE INTACCT NAMED A LEADER IN IDC M : Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Mid-Mark..
GL
04/17SAGE : 6 ways to maintain employee engagement when working remotely
PU
04/17SAGE : COVID-19 Business Support Finder
PU
04/06SAGE : sees revenue hit from coronavirus, suspends share buyback
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 874 M
EBIT 2020 412 M
Net income 2020 280 M
Debt 2020 170 M
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,90x
EV / Sales2021 3,74x
Capitalization 7 142 M
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 633,05  GBp
Last Close Price 655,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC-12.55%8 795
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.34%164 838
SAP SE-11.19%138 302
INTUIT INC.7.54%73 424
SERVICENOW INC.29.50%69 721
RINGCENTRAL, INC.65.29%24 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group