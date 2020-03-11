Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sage Group plc    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sage : completes disposal, announces share buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:14am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Sage completes disposal, announces share buy-back
Released 15:11 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 8198F
Sage Group PLC
11 March 2020

Sage completes disposal of Sage Pay and announces share buy-back programme

11 March 2020

Further to the announcement dated 18 November 2019, The Sage Group plc ('Sage') confirms that it has completed the disposal of Sage Pay to Elavon, a leading global payments company and wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, for a cash consideration of approximately £232 million (subject to a customary post-completion net debt and working capital adjustment).

Reflecting the sale proceeds from the Sage Pay disposal, Sage also today confirms that the £250 million capital return, announced on 20 November 2019, will be executed via a share buy-back programme which is expected to commence shortly. Further details of this buy-back programme will be provided in a separate announcement.

Enquiries

The Sage Group plc +44 (0) 191 294 3897

James Sandford, Investor Relations
Derk Bleeker, Corporate Development
Amy Lawson, Media

FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Charles Palmer
Dwight Burden

About Sage

Sage is a global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support, with our partners, to manage finances, operations, and people. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world.

Sage. Perform at your Best.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCSFAFIFESSESD
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Sage completes disposal, announces share buy-back - RNS

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 15:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAGE GROUP PLC
11:39aSAGE : completes disposal of Sage Pay and announces share buy-back programme
PU
11:14aSAGE : completes disposal, announces share buy-back
PU
03/10Sage Combines Top Cloud Financial Management Solution with Industry-Leading C..
GL
03/10SAGE : Six workforce trends reshaping your business
PU
03/02SAGE : Disposal of Brazilian business
PU
02/19Sage Business Cloud X3 Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Product-Ce..
GL
02/14New UK business minister urged to move fast on audit reform
RE
02/12Sage Announces Gary Vaynerchuk will Headline Sage Summit US in Orlando
GL
02/10Sage Now Accepting Nominations for Second Annual Circle of Excellence Account..
GL
02/06UPDATE -- Sage launches new Marketplace platform to help businesses customize..
GL
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 946 M
EBIT 2020 445 M
Net income 2020 307 M
Debt 2020 277 M
Yield 2020 2,79%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,34x
Capitalization 6 788 M
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 716,16  GBp
Last Close Price 622,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Blair Crump President
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC-16.96%8 783
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.31%155 828
SAP AG-16.34%136 073
INTUIT INC.2.95%70 244
SERVICENOW, INC.10.80%59 369
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.51%20 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group