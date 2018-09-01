Sage Therapeutics : Announces The Lancet Publishes Integrated Data from Pivotal Trials for Brexanolone Injection in Postpartum Depression

Results from pivotal trials consistently showed treatment with brexanolone injection provided significant and rapid reduction in depressive symptoms within days of initiating therapy

Treatment response was durable over the follow-up period, across three placebo-controlled trials

ZULRESSO™ (brexanolone injection) New Drug Application currently under review with U.S. FDA and, if approved, would be the first medicine indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced The Lancet has published an integrated analysis across three, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled studies of brexanolone injection in women with postpartum depression (PPD). This new analysis, published for the first time, demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful reductions in HAM-D total score, a common measure of depression severity, following treatment with brexanolone 90 µg/kg/h at the primary timepoint of 60 hours compared with placebo. Statistically significant improvement in the HAM-D total score was first observed within 24 hours of initiating treatment and treatment response was durable through the 30-day follow-up. The most common adverse events during treatment across all studies were headache, dizziness and somnolence. The FDA has conditionally accepted the proprietary name ZULRESSO™ for Sage’s intravenous formulation of brexanolone.

“Postpartum depression is one of the most common complications of childbirth and it impacts the mother, her children, and the entire family,” said Samantha Meltzer-Brody, M.D., M.P.H., Ray M Hayworth and Family Distinguished Professor of Mood and Anxiety Disorders and Director of the UNC Perinatal Psychiatry Program of the UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders and primary investigator of the study. “I’ve been treating women with PPD for close to 25 years and the ability to rapidly treat the devastating symptoms of PPD would be a game changer for these women and their families. PPD symptoms vary for each mother, but may include sadness, anxiety, irritability, withdrawing from friends or family, having trouble bonding with her baby and thinking about harming herself and more rarely, her baby. Currently, there are not any pharmacologic treatments specifically approved for PPD. These new brexanolone data represent a significant shift in our understanding of how PPD may be treated in the future.”

It is estimated that PPD affects approximately 10-20 percent of women giving birth globally. In the United States, estimates of new mothers identified with PDD each year vary by state from 8-20 percent, with an overall average of 11.5 percent.

“The stigma attached to maternal mental health often prevents mothers from seeking help and these data represent an exciting step forward in developing a treatment for people whose disorders have been ignored,” said Steve Kanes, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Sage and lead author of the paper. “These data show a profound, rapid and durable reduction in PPD symptoms was achieved during the study period among the majority of participants receiving brexanolone. We believe these results validate our clinical approach to drug development and our efforts to bring treatments to areas of significant unmet need. ZULRESSO is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for postpartum depression and, if approved, has the potential to significantly improve the treatment options for PPD, which is great news for mothers and families.”

The paper, titled “Brexanolone Injection in Post-Partum Depression: Two Multicentre, Double-blind, Randomised, Placebo-controlled Phase 3 Trials,” includes integrated results from three pivotal, placebo-controlled trials of brexanolone in women with a range of PPD severities.

An analysis of the integrated comparative efficacy of brexanolone injection 90 µg/kg/hr [BRX90] versus placebo groups across two Phase 3 studies (studies 1 & 2) and one Phase 2 study completed in 2017 was conducted; as a unique dose group, brexanolone injection 60 µg/kg/hr [BRX60] in study 2 was not included in the integrated efficacy analysis but was included in integrated analyses of safety.

Mean pre-dose HAM-D total scores for the integrated BRX90 arms and placebo arms were 25.5 and 25.7, respectively. At the 60-hour primary timepoint, there were significantly larger mean reductions from baseline in HAM-D total scores with BRX90 relative to placebo (-17.0 vs. -12.8; p<0.0001). These treatment differences at Hour 60 were maintained at Day 30 (BRX90, -16.9; placebo, -14.3; p=0.0213). Brexanolone injection showed similar results in subjects with and without a concomitant antidepressant use, with both subgroups demonstrating significant differences in change from baseline HAM-D total score versus placebo at Hour 60 (no antidepressant: BRX90, -16.9; placebo, -12.6; p<0.0001; concomitant antidepressant: BRX90, -17.4; placebo, -13.0; p=0.0282). Additionally, brexanolone injection had higher rates of remission (defined as HAM-D total score ≤7; BRX90, 50.0%; placebo, 26.4%; p<0.0001) and response (defined as ≥50% reduction in HAM-D total score; BRX90, 74.5%; placebo, 5.7%; p=0.0003) than placebo at Hour 60.

Across all brexanolone injection subjects, including subjects who received BRX60, there were two (1%) brexanolone subjects with at least one serious adverse event (vs. no placebo subjects), and there were three (2%) brexanolone subjects with at least one severe adverse event compared with two (2%) placebo subjects. There were no deaths. There was a similar percentage of subjects with at least one adverse event between treatments (50% on brexanolone injection vs. 51% on placebo). The most common (≥10% of subjects) AEs during brexanolone injection administration were headache, dizziness, and somnolence.

About Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a distinct and readily identified major depressive disorder that is the most common medical complication of childbirth, affecting a subset of women typically commencing in the third trimester of pregnancy or within four weeks after giving birth. PPD may have devastating consequences for a woman and for her family, which may include significant functional impairment, depressed mood and/or loss of interest in her newborn, and associated symptoms of depression such as loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, motor challenges, lack of concentration, loss of energy and poor self-esteem. Suicide is the leading cause of maternal death following childbirth. In the U.S., estimates of new mothers identified with PPD each year vary by state from 8 to 20 percent, with an overall average of 11.5 percent. More than half of these cases may go undiagnosed without proper screening. There are no FDA approved therapies for PPD and there is a high unmet medical need for improved pharmacological therapy in PPD.

About the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D)

HAM-D is a validated rating scale used to provide an assessment of depression, and as a guide to evaluate recovery. This scale is an accepted regulatory endpoint for depression. The scale is used to rate the severity of a patient’s depression by probing mood, feelings of guilt, suicide ideation, insomnia, agitation, anxiety, weight loss, and somatic symptoms.

About ZULRESSO™ (brexanolone injection)

Brexanolone is an allosteric modulator of both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABA A receptors. Allosteric modulation of neurotransmitter receptor activity results in varying degrees of desired activity rather than complete activation or inhibition of the receptor. ZULRESSO (brexanolone injection) has completed Phase 3 clinical development for postpartum depression and a New Drug Application is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ZULRESSO for the treatment of PPD has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering CNS disorders. Sage's lead product candidate, ZULRESSO (brexanolone injection), has completed Phase 3 clinical development for postpartum depression and a New Drug Application is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Sage is developing a portfolio of novel product candidates targeting critical CNS receptor systems, including SAGE-217, which is in Phase 3 development in major depressive disorder and postpartum depression. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

