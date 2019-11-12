Sage Therapeutics : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress 0 11/12/2019 | 06:33am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ZULRESSO™ (brexanolone) CIV injection revenues of $1.5M in third quarter Enrollment completed in SAGE-217 Phase 3 MOUNTAIN and SHORELINE studies with topline data expected in 4Q 2019 and 2020, respectively Planning to expand pipeline with two new GABA and NMDA clinical-stage assets Conference call today at 8:00 a.m. EST Today, Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, reported business highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. “Sage’s approach to drug discovery and development has led to the significant progress we have made during the third quarter,” said Jeff Jonas, M.D., chief executive officer of Sage Therapeutics. “We are pleased with the execution by our teams at Sage. Our Depression Franchise continues to advance, our SAGE-217 studies are progressing well, and the launch of ZULRESSO in postpartum depression is yet another step towards upending conventional wisdom about treating psychiatric disorders. On top of this, our early stage pipeline continues to expand. We are looking forward to the upcoming data readout for SAGE-217, and we are excited by the possibilities in front of us.” Portfolio Updates Sage is advancing a portfolio of novel and differentiated product candidates designed to improve brain health by targeting the GABA and NMDA receptor systems. Dysfunction in these systems is thought to be at the core of numerous neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Depression Franchise Sage’s Depression Franchise includes ZULRESSO™ (brexanolone) CIV injection, the first treatment specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for postpartum depression (PPD), and SAGE-217, Sage’s investigational oral neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), that is being evaluated as a treatment for various affective disorders. SAGE-217 received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). ZULRESSO: Following the U.S. commercial launch of ZULRESSO on June 24, 2019, Sage remains focused on enabling broad access to ZULRESSO for women with PPD and establishing treatment-ready sites of care. The Company is encouraged by positive indicators in the first few months that suggest the long-term potential of ZULRESSO, including patient demand, interest from HCPs, and favorable payer coverage. Sites of Care Sage continues to focus on helping sites of care advance through the actions required to be treatment-ready to ensure women with PPD have access to a healthcare setting capable of administering ZULRESSO. Sage continues to expect the majority of healthcare sites will take an estimated six to nine months or more to complete the actions required to be treatment-ready, which include: establishing protocols for administering ZULRESSO; certifying under the ZULRESSO REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy); achieving formulary approval; and securing satisfactory reimbursement from payers. Sage expects some treatment-ready sites to wait to gain familiarity with the clinical profile of ZULRESSO and to secure direct experience with reimbursement prior to increasing patient intake. As a result, Sage expects that revenue momentum may lag the expected increase in site of care activation. As of September 30, 2019, more than 140 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, infusion centers, wellness centers, and fertility centers were ZULRESSO REMS certified across 66 of the top 140 Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the U.S. Of these healthcare facilities, 11 sites were able to accelerate the activation process for treatment-readiness and infused patients with ZULRESSO in the third quarter of 2019. Payer Coverage & Reimbursement As of September 30, 2019, plans representing in aggregate more than 75 percent of all covered lives have committed to favorable coverage with either light or no restrictions. The Company has made progress with coverage and reimbursement across national commercial payers and several state Medicaid plans. Patient Support Sage Central, Sage’s patient support center, continues to provide a range of patient resources to assist women with PPD and their families in the treatment journey. In the third quarter of 2019, more than 90% of referred patients have used Sage Central’s resources.

Sage’s second NMDA receptor PAM product-candidate is in development as a potential oral therapy for disorders associated with NMDA hypofunction. Dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of SAGE-904 in healthy volunteers commenced in 3Q 2019. SAGE-689: Sage is developing an intramuscular GABA A receptor PAM, SAGE-689, as a potential therapy for disorders associated with GABA hypofunction. The IND for SAGE-689 was cleared by the FDA and the Company expects to commence dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers in 2020. Anticipated Upcoming Milestones Top-line Data Readouts: SAGE-217 Phase 3 MDD MOUNTAIN Study (4Q 2019) SAGE-718 Phase 1 cohort data in early Huntington’s disease (4Q 2019) SAGE-217 Phase 3 MDD SHORELINE Study (2020) SAGE-217 Phase 3 MDD and Comorbid Insomnia RAINFOREST Study (2020)



Planned Clinical Trial Initiations: SAGE-324 Phase 2 placebo-controlled study in ET (4Q 2019 for study-related activities; 1H 2020 for dosing) SAGE-689 Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers (2020)

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019 Revenues : Sage recorded $3.6 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2019, including $1.5 million of net revenues from sales of ZULRESSO and $2.1 million in collaboration revenues from Shionogi & Co., Ltd. related to reimbursement of product expense. Sage recorded no revenue for the same period in 2018.

Sage expects ZULRESSO revenue growth will be modest over the next few quarters and anticipates a meaningful increase in ZULRESSO revenue in the second half of 2020. Conference Call Information Sage will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results and recent corporate updates. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Sage's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days. About Sage Therapeutics Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com. Forward-Looking Statements Various statements in this release concern Sage's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation: our views and expectations regarding our commercial launch of ZULRESSO and its long-term potential, including the potential timing for sites to become ready to administer ZULRESSO and expectations regarding an increase in the number of activated sites, the potential timing of revenue momentum and the potential for favorable reimbursement of ZULRESSO; our development plans, goals and strategy and the potential timing and results of our development efforts; our belief in the potential of our product candidates in various indications; the potential profile and benefit of our product candidates; the goals, opportunity and potential for our business; and our expectations regarding our cash position at year-end and increases in operating expense. These statements constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks that: we may encounter issues or other challenges in commercializing ZULRESSO, including issues related to market acceptance by healthcare providers, healthcare settings and women with PPD, issues related to the willingness of sites to administer ZULRESSO, issues related to reimbursement, issues related to the requirements of the REMS, and challenges associated with execution of our sales and patient support activities, which in each case could limit the potential of ZULRESSO and the timing and amount of future revenues; results achieved with use of ZULRESSO in the treatment of PPD in commercial use may be different than observed in clinical trials, and may vary among patients; the number of women with PPD or the unmet need for additional treatment options may be significantly smaller than we expect; we may encounter unexpected safety or tolerability issues with ZULRESSO or any of our product candidates; we may not be successful in our development of any of our current or future product candidates in any indication we are currently pursuing or may in the future pursue; success in prior clinical trials or nonclinical studies may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies of any of our product candidates; ongoing and future clinical or nonclinical results may generate results that are different than we expect or may not support further development or be sufficient to gain regulatory approval of our product candidates; we may decide that a development pathway for one of our product candidates in one or more indications is no longer feasible or advisable or that the unmet need no longer exists; the FDA may decide that the development program for any of our product candidates, even if positive, is not sufficient for a new drug application filing or approval; decisions or actions of the FDA or other regulatory agencies may affect the initiation, timing, design, size, progress and cost of clinical trials and our ability to proceed with further development; we may experience slower than expected initiation or enrollment in ongoing or future clinical trials; we may encounter unexpected safety or tolerability issues with our product candidates; the internal and external costs required for our ongoing and planned research and development efforts, and to build our organization in connection with such activities, and the resulting expense increases and use of cash, may be higher than expected which may cause us to change or curtail some of our plans; we may change our plans for other business reasons; and we may encounter technical and other unexpected hurdles in the development of our product candidates; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product revenue, net $ 1,478 $ - $ 1,997 $ - Collaboration revenue 2,092 - 2,911 90,000 Total revenue 3,570 - 4,908 90,000 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 137 - 181 - Research and development 102,108 75,052 277,565 193,302 Selling, general and administrative 88,502 53,693 260,648 125,709 Total operating costs and expenses 190,747 128,745 538,394 319,011 Loss from operations (187,177 ) (128,745 ) (533,486 ) (229,011 ) Interest income, net 7,227 5,817 21,889 14,483 Other income (expense), net (8 ) 10 12 34 Net loss $ (179,958 ) $ (122,918 ) $ (511,585 ) $ (214,494 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (3.48 ) $ (2.63 ) $ (10.13 ) $ (4.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 51,704,687 46,706,770 50,496,489 45,866,676 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments $ 1,124,617 $ 925,143 Total assets $ 1,203,727 $ 952,705 Total liabilities $ 122,656 $ 89,734 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,081,071 $ 862,971 About ZULRESSO™ (brexanolone) injection CIV

