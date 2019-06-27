Log in
SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC

(SAGE)
  Report  
Sage Therapeutics : to Host “Sage FutureCast” Webcast

06/27/2019

Event will provide an R&D and portfolio review across the depression, neurology and neuropsychiatric franchises

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host “Sage FutureCast: An R&D and Portfolio Review” on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Sage FutureCast will discuss the Company’s research and development strategy, and review clinical progress in programs throughout the depression, neurology and neuropsychiatric franchises, including SAGE-217, SAGE-324 and SAGE-718, respectively.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Sage’s portfolio of novel compounds targets critical receptor systems in the brain and includes the first treatment specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for postpartum depression as well as compounds being developed as potential treatments for diseases such as major depressive disorder, insomnia, bipolar disorder and essential tremor. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15,5 M
EBIT 2019 -688 M
Net income 2019 -677 M
Finance 2019 668 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 521x
EV / Sales 2020 69,5x
Capitalization 8 759 M
Chart SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 201 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Jonas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Kimi E. Iguchi CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
Stephen J. Kanes Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC78.78%8 759
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.97%30 403
LONZA GROUP27.13%25 002
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 142
INCYTE CORPORATION34.66%18 787
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION78.75%14 393
