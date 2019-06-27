Sage Therapeutics : to Host “Sage FutureCast” Webcast

Event will provide an R&D and portfolio review across the depression, neurology and neuropsychiatric franchises

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host “Sage FutureCast: An R&D and Portfolio Review” on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Sage FutureCast will discuss the Company’s research and development strategy, and review clinical progress in programs throughout the depression, neurology and neuropsychiatric franchises, including SAGE-217, SAGE-324 and SAGE-718, respectively.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Sage’s portfolio of novel compounds targets critical receptor systems in the brain and includes the first treatment specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for postpartum depression as well as compounds being developed as potential treatments for diseases such as major depressive disorder, insomnia, bipolar disorder and essential tremor. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005125/en/