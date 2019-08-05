Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SAGE Therapeutics Inc    SAGE

SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC

(SAGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics : to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in New York, NY.

Steve Kanes, M.D., chief medical officer of Sage, will be a featured speaker on the panel, Overcoming Challenges in CNS Drug Development, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC
04:32pSAGE THERAPEUTICS : to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
BU
06:31aSAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
07/25SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Clinical Updates and Progress across Neuroscience ..
AQ
07/24SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
07/24SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Clinical Updates and Progress Across Neuroscience ..
BU
07/11SAGE THERAPEUTICS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, ..
BU
07/04SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4..
AQ
07/03SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
07/02LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS : ZULRESSO CIV, a Product for Treating Postpartum Depress..
AQ
06/27SAGE THERAPEUTICS : to Host “Sage FutureCast” Webcast
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15,6 M
EBIT 2019 -695 M
Net income 2019 -673 M
Finance 2019 920 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,3x
EV / Sales2019 467x
EV / Sales2020 61,8x
Capitalization 8 223 M
Chart SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 206,67  $
Last Close Price 160,76  $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Jonas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Kimi E. Iguchi CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
Stephen J. Kanes Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC67.83%8 223
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC35.22%30 771
LONZA GROUP32.59%25 518
INCYTE CORPORATION31.26%17 952
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 343
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION82.36%14 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group