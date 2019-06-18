Sage Therapeutics : to Present at BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company developing
novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system (CNS)
disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the BMO
Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 25,
2019 at 8:40 a.m. EST in New York, NY.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page
of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will
also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the
conference.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a
biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines to
transform the lives of patients with life-altering central nervous
system (CNS) disorders. Sage’s portfolio of novel compounds targets
critical receptor systems in the brain and includes the first treatment
specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
postpartum depression as well as compounds being developed as potential
treatments for diseases such as major depressive disorder, insomnia,
bipolar disorder and essential tremor. For more information, please
visit www.sagerx.com.
