Sage Therapeutics : to Present at BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. EST in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Sage’s portfolio of novel compounds targets critical receptor systems in the brain and includes the first treatment specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for postpartum depression as well as compounds being developed as potential treatments for diseases such as major depressive disorder, insomnia, bipolar disorder and essential tremor. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005293/en/