Sage Therapeutics : to Present at Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/01/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,51 M - -
Net income 2020 -533 M - -
Net cash 2020 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 855 M 1 855 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 116x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 77,20 $
Last Close Price 35,72 $
Spread / Highest target 432%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Jonas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Michael Cloonan Chief Operating Officer
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-50.52%1 855
LONZA GROUP33.49%36 433
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.23%28 553
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.59%27 213
MODERNA, INC.214.42%23 913
CELLTRION, INC.17.96%23 085
