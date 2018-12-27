Log in
Sage Therapeutics : to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019

12/27/2018 | 12:31pm CET

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. PST (6:30 p.m. EST), followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering CNS disorders. Sage's lead product candidate, ZULRESSO™ (brexanolone) injection, has completed Phase 3 clinical development for postpartum depression and a New Drug Application is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Sage is developing a portfolio of novel product candidates targeting critical CNS receptor systems, including SAGE-217, which is in Phase 3 development in major depressive disorder and postpartum depression. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2018
