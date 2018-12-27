Sage Therapeutics : to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central
nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will
present at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Healthcare Conference in San
Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. PST (6:30
p.m. EST), followed by a Q&A session.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page
of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will
also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the
conference.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of
patients with life-altering CNS disorders. Sage's lead product
candidate, ZULRESSO™ (brexanolone) injection, has completed Phase 3
clinical development for postpartum depression and a New Drug
Application is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration. Sage is developing a portfolio of novel product
candidates targeting critical CNS receptor systems, including SAGE-217,
which is in Phase 3 development in major depressive disorder and
postpartum depression. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005009/en/