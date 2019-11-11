Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sage Therapeutics, Inc.    SAGE

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:20 a.m. EST in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:31pSAGE THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
11/07SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
11/06SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4..
AQ
11/05SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
10/09SAGE THERAPEUTICS : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, N..
BU
10/03SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635
AQ
10/02SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
10/02SAGE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Executive Conference Call Seri..
BU
09/06SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4..
AQ
09/05SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13,6 M
EBIT 2019 -714 M
Net income 2019 -688 M
Finance 2019 937 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
EV / Sales2019 459x
EV / Sales2020 60,8x
Capitalization 7 165 M
Chart SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 206,60  $
Last Close Price 138,71  $
Spread / Highest target 89,6%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Jonas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
James Doherty Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.52.83%7 165
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.18.44%26 785
LONZA GROUP35.18%25 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 663
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.91.21%18 520
INCYTE CORPORATION33.83%18 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group