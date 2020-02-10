Log in
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, February 27, 2020

02/10/2020 | 06:31am EST

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced it will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and discuss recent business updates.

The webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,82 M
EBIT 2019 -729 M
Net income 2019 -701 M
Finance 2019 978 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,91x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,98x
EV / Sales2019 257x
EV / Sales2020 36,8x
Capitalization 3 507 M
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 107,43  $
Last Close Price 67,68  $
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Jonas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
James Doherty Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-6.25%3 462
LONZA GROUP13.99%30 777
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.61%30 464
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.2.76%18 830
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 712
INCYTE CORPORATION-15.09%15 754
