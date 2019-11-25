Log in
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) on Behalf of Shareholders

11/25/2019 | 06:45pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Sage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Sage Therapeutics' misconduct, click here.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leonid Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,20 M
EBIT 2019 -728 M
Net income 2019 -701 M
Finance 2019 978 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
EV / Sales2019 750x
EV / Sales2020 91,4x
Capitalization 7 879 M
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 204,89  $
Last Close Price 152,05  $
Spread / Highest target 74,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Jonas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
James Doherty Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.55.55%7 721
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.73%27 891
LONZA GROUP31.25%24 916
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.109.71%20 364
INCYTE CORPORATION39.53%19 112
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 945
