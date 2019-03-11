Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/11 04:00:00 pm
62.9 USD   +3.10%
05:17pNew Saia Terminal to Provide Service to Rhode Island
GL
03/04Saia Provides First Quarter LTL Operating Data
GL
02/06SAIA : Increases and Extends Credit Facility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

New Saia Terminal to Provide Service to Rhode Island

0
03/11/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened its newest Northeastern terminal in Wrentham, Massachusetts. This is the 11th facility the company has launched in the region since 2017.

"Our expansion in the Northeast continues as we remain committed to providing more direct shipping points to our customers,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Paul Peck. “We are excited to be in Wrentham, which is just north of Providence, as we welcome our newest employees to the Saia family. Our success in the Northeast is due to the commitment of our management team, and the dedication we have as a company, to offer exceptional service to our customers.”    

Saia intends to open additional terminals in the Northeast in 2019 and is actively planning with regard to those facilities. Along with expansion in the Northeast, Saia will also invest in its legacy markets to support growing shipper demand.

“Investing in our existing network, through either larger terminals or additional locations, will present enhanced service capabilities as well as market share opportunities,” Peck stated.

With the opening of the Wrentham facility, Saia added over 20 new team members, including management, office, sales, and operational personnel including drivers and dockworkers.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), with 2018 revenues of $1.65 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates over 160 terminals in 41 states. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia employs over 10,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. or any of the service groups, visit www.saiacorp.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Communications
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
