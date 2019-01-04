Saia Names Holzgrefe President and COO

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced today that it has named Frederick J. Holzgrefe, III President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately and he is appointed a member of the Board of Directors. Holzgrefe will retain the title of CFO while a search for his successor is conducted.



“Fritz joined Saia in 2014, and quickly assumed the financial leadership role on our management team,” said Saia CEO, Rick O’Dell. “His financial expertise, operational focus and collaborative leadership style have been critical to the company’s performance. During his tenure, the company has made meaningful system-wide investments positioning the company for continued growth while achieving record results and further solidifying Saia’s financial and market position. Fritz’ expanded scope of responsibilities will be important to leading our on-going operational execution and strategic initiatives in the Northeast and beyond. It is an honor to pass on the President title to Fritz.”

Holzgrefe joined Saia in 2014 after serving in leadership roles at a leading agricultural processor and distributor. Additionally, his prior experiences include tenures in food and technology related businesses as well as stints in banking and financial advisory services. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Notre Dame and a masters of business administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

“Saia has benefitted from Fritz’s leadership over the last several years,” said Bert Trucksess, Saia’s Chairman of the Board. “Fritz has been an integral part in advancing the organization and positioning the company for future growth. He brings a breadth and depth of executive management experience both with Saia and in his earlier career that will be an important addition to our Board of Directors.”

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 160 terminals in 41 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saiacorp.com.

